Feeling hungry again

Steelers 38, New Orleans Saints 31

November 12, 2006

Heinz Field

Feeling hungry: A week earlier Willie Parker talked the talk. And then he walked the walk.

During the week Parker was critical of his teammates, saying they were satisfied with winning Super Bowl XL the year before and weren't hungry.

"A week ago, I kind of put it on my teammates by saying we weren't hungry," said Parker. "Coach (Bill Cowher) pulled me into his office and said I can't be doing that because some people might take it the wrong way.

"So I took off from talking to the media this week and kind of looked at myself in the mirror. Should I have said it? I don't know if I should have or if I shouldn't have. I only know we're a much better team than we had been playing.

"They are my teammates and we are real close. We are a team. The stuff we say to each other will stay with us. Some teammates came at me. But they weren't mad at me. They said, 'Willie, you were kind of right.'"

Parker showed he was hungry, and the team showed they were better than they had been playing, in front of the home crowd.

He had 22 carries for 213 yards, second all-time at the time to Frenchy Fuqua who ran for 218 yards in 1970 against the Eagles. He also scored two fourth quarter touchdowns. Parker rattled off runs of 72 and 76 yards, both which he soon followed up by short touchdown runs.

"I didn't think they could catch me," said Parker of being tackled from behind on the long runs. "I learned something new today.

"I kind of took the foot off the pedal a little bit. I hit the hole hard but not as hard as I used to because I'm waiting for things to set up. I'm smarter running with the ball."

A much-needed win: A struggling Steelers team, who had lost their last three games and six of their last seven, needed this win bad.