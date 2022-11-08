Steelers-Bengals game time flexed

The Steelers Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals has been flexed by the NFL.

The game, which will be played on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Acrisure Stadium, has been changed to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff. The game will be broadcast on CBS, KDKA-TV in the Pittsburgh market. The game was originally scheduled to kickoff at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football.

This is the first game this season that the Steelers have had flexed.