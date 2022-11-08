Steelers-Bengals game time flexed

Nov 08, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals has been flexed by the NFL.

The game, which will be played on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Acrisure Stadium, has been changed to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff. The game will be broadcast on CBS, KDKA-TV in the Pittsburgh market. The game was originally scheduled to kickoff at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football.

This is the first game this season that the Steelers have had flexed.

NFL Flexible Scheduling Policy:
Flexible scheduling decisions for Sunday Night Football will be made on 12 days' notice for Weeks 5-14 and may be made on 6 days' notice for Weeks 15 and 17 if needed. Flexible scheduling for Monday Night Football does not begin until the 2023 season.

