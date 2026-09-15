Steelers at Patriots: How to watch/listen to the game

Don't miss a minute of the action... below are all of the ways that you can watch, listen and follow along as the Steelers take on the Patriots from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
WATCH/STREAM
- The game broadcast is carried on CBS (KDKA-TV locally in Pittsburgh). Game coverage begins Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET
- In addition to the CBS broadcast, NFL+ Premium gives you the option to watch the game on your phone or tablet. NOTE: NFL+ is only available to users within the United States. For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit NFL+ Support.
- The BetMGM Steelers Kickoff pregame show with Bob Pompeani and former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch airs at 11:30 a.m. ET on KDKA-TV in the Pittsburgh market.
- Jim Nantz (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (field reporter) are on the game call.
- Don't forget all Steelers postgame press conferences are streamed live on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's Official YouTube Channel.
LISTEN
- Steelers Audio Network - Game coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 11:00 a.m.; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game.
- Rob King (play-by-play), Max Starks (color analyst) & Missi Matthews (sideline reporters) are on the game call
- Fans in the Pittsburgh area can listen locally on WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM.
- The Steelers Audio Network will broadcast the game live through our radio affiliates. Click here for a list of our radio affiliates.
- The game broadcast is also carried on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). SNR is streamed on Steelers.com and the Official Steelers Mobile App. Fans can listen to pregame and postgame programming from anywhere in the world on these platforms. NFL geographical restrictions apply to the game broadcast stream for desktop, mobile web and mobile app users.
- SiriusXM subscribers can listen to the Steelers game live. Please visit SiriusXM's Steelers broadcast page for channel details.
EN ESPANOL
Puedes escuchar la transmisión del partido en español en cualquier parte del mundo en steelers.com/espanol desde tu computadora.
- Si estás en México o en el área de Pittsburgh, ahora también puedes escucharla desde tu dispositivo móvil y desde la App Oficial de los Steelers. Simplemente haz click en la esquina superior derecha de la página principal de la App donde dice "Live Audio" y selecciona español.
- Podrás sintonizar la transmisión en El Heraldo Radio (98.5 FM) en la Ciudad de México y en todo el país a través de su red de emisoras afiliadas.
- El partido se podrá ver en México a través de Televisa
- Álvaro Martín y Arturo Carlos conforman nuestro equipo de transmisión para los partidos de Steelers en español esta temporada. Álvaro está en su tercera década de crónica de la NFL y en su octava temporada como narrador de Steelers en español. Arturo está entrando a su octava campaña como comentarista de los Steelers en español y la número 22 cubriendo la NFL.
Activa las notificaciones en español en la App Oficial de los Steelers:
Abre la aplicación, haz click en la esquina inferior derecha en "More", luego en "Settings," haz click en la tercera opción "Notifications" y activa el ícono en "Español."
IRELAND
Thanks to a partnership between the Steelers and Off The Ball, fans located on the island of Ireland can listen to the official Steelers Audio Network broadcast of the Steelers-Patriots game.
Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. local time in Ireland.
GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL
The NFL, in partnership with DAZN, has officially launched Game Pass International for the 2025 season, an opportunity for fans outside of the United States, Canada and China to catch all of the NFL action this season. Subscribers to Game Pass International will be able to access all preseason, regular season and postseason games live. They will also be able to access replays and condensed games on video on demand.
In addition, subscribers will have access to NFL RedZone and NFL Network, both live and on demand. NFL Films/Media will also provide original content and video via an on-demand library.
Content can be watched on all major devices, and fans can sign up today here: NFL GamePass International
The content is available for fans outside of the United States, Canada, China and a handful of Sanctioned Territories.
CONNECT
- Check out Game Day Central on Steelers.com for up to the minute stats and more.
- On the go? Download the Steelers Official Mobile App and follow along with our Game Center that features stats and drive charts.
- Play the Immaculate Prediction on the Steelers Official Mobile App prior to each week's game to win prizes.
- Watch Coach Mike McCarthy's press conference, LIVE immediately following the game, on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook, X and YouTube.