Steelers' 90-man roster: Specialists

(The final in a series examining the Steelers' 90-man roster as the team heads to training camp to begin the process of cutting down to 53 players in advance of the 2020 regular season.)

ON THE ROSTER NOW: Jordan Berry, Chris Boswell, Kameron Canaday, Christian Kuntz, Corliss Waitman.

ON THE ROSTER IN SEPTEMBER: Here's your sure bet of the preseason – the Steelers will keep three specialists, as they have in all 20 years of the Kevin Colbert era.

STAT THAT STANDS OUT: Boswell went from his worst season in 2018 (65 percent accuracy on field goal attempts plus multiple missed PATs) to his best in 2019 by converting 93.5 percent of his field goals. He made 29 of 31, just one make shy of Shaun Suisham's team-record 30 of 32 (93.8 percent) in 2013. Boswell also converted all 28 of his extra-point attempts. His only missed field goal attempts were from 54 yards in a win over Miami and 44 yards in a 14-point loss to Cleveland.

KEY DEPARTURES: None.

KEY ADDITIONS: Waitman had a career punting average of 42.7 in five years at South Alabama. The Belgian attended high school in Florida before becoming a first-team all-Sun Belt Conference punter in 2017 when he posted a 45.2 average. Waitman was granted a sixth year of eligibility last year and transferred to Mississippi State, but did not kick.