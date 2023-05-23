Social Spotlight

Social Spotlight: Irish eyes are smiling

May 23, 2023 at 01:00 PM

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that the Steelers were awarded rights to expand their brand and activities for the Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland, as part of the NFL's 'Global Markets Program.'

After the announcement, the @SteelersIreland account was launched on Twitter and Instagram, and there was plenty of reaction regarding the exciting news.

Related Content

news

Pro Bowl Games bring a new look

The Pro Bowl Games took on a whole new look this year while still keeping a competitive edge

news

Reacting to the loss of a Steelers icon

Many shared their respect, admiration and love for Franco Harris on social media

news

A team win is all the talk

Steelers players were quick to share their excitement following the win over the Bills

news

A special day to honor mom

Current and former Steelers players give their moms and wives some love on Mother's Day

news

Harris arrives in Pittsburgh

Najee Harris got his first look at Pittsburgh on Friday

news

Sharing their excitement

The reaction on social media to Alan Faneca and Bill Nunn being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame was nothing but joy

news

Social Spotlight: 'A remarkable teammate'

There was an outpouring of love for Ryan Shazier after he announced his retirement

news

Showing their love for a legend

Steelers' players have been hit hard by the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

news

An outpouring of love for Cowher

Coach Bill Cowher received love and support from all over when he was announced as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020

news

Amazing fans, team win and more

A look at what was being said after the game on Sunday

news

Team win, a TD that paid off, and more

A look at what the Steelers are talking about

Advertising