Pro Bowl Games bring a new look

Feb 06, 2023 at 07:30 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Pro Bowl Games took on a completely different look this year, with players taking part in skills challenges and three flag football games over the past few days in Las Vegas.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward represented the Steelers on the AFC squad, but despite their best efforts in skills competitions like dodgeball and the gridiron gauntlet, the AFC fell to the NFC.

"It's different," said Heyward of the new format. "I think it shines a spotlight on a lot of different players. It's all good for our game to mix it up."

Check out all of the fun from the Pro Bowls Games, including everything from practice, to youth football, to the skills competitions and of course all the action from the flag football games.

GAME PHOTOS: 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Take a look at photos from the 2023 Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fans during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers fans during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fans during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers fans during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fans during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers fans during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fans during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers fans during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
PHOTOS: 2023 Pro Bowl Games practice

Check out photos of Steelers players practicing for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, Nevada

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at Allegiant
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during practice at Allegiant Stadium before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
PHOTOS: 2023 Pro Bowl Games Skills Challenge

Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick compete in the Pro Bowl Games Skills Challenge

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the 2023 Pro Bowl, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
