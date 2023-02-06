Pro Bowl Games bring a new look

The Pro Bowl Games took on a completely different look this year, with players taking part in skills challenges and three flag football games over the past few days in Las Vegas.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward represented the Steelers on the AFC squad, but despite their best efforts in skills competitions like dodgeball and the gridiron gauntlet, the AFC fell to the NFC.

"It's different," said Heyward of the new format. "I think it shines a spotlight on a lot of different players. It's all good for our game to mix it up."