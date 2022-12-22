Reacting to the loss of a Steelers icon

"The true measure of a man is how he treats someone who can do him absolutely no good."

If there is one man that quote describes perfectly, it would be Franco Harris.

Harris, who died on Wednesday at age 72, just days before the Steelers were to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and retire his No. 32 jersey, truly embodied that spirit.

He gave of himself and never asked for anything in return. He was kind and generous to those who had nothing to give back.

His manner of caring about others, of being kind, has never been more evident than now. The love, respect and admiration people had for Harris has been pouring out on social media, from former teammates, current Steelers players, United States leaders, organizations he was involved with and people who simply thought the world of him.