Social Spotlight

Reacting to the loss of a Steelers icon

Dec 22, 2022 at 04:20 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

"The true measure of a man is how he treats someone who can do him absolutely no good."

If there is one man that quote describes perfectly, it would be Franco Harris.

Harris, who died on Wednesday at age 72, just days before the Steelers were to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and retire his No. 32 jersey, truly embodied that spirit.

He gave of himself and never asked for anything in return. He was kind and generous to those who had nothing to give back.

His manner of caring about others, of being kind, has never been more evident than now. The love, respect and admiration people had for Harris has been pouring out on social media, from former teammates, current Steelers players, United States leaders, organizations he was involved with and people who simply thought the world of him.

This is just a sampling of how Harris touched so many.

Related Content

news

A team win is all the talk

Steelers players were quick to share their excitement following the win over the Bills

news

A special day to honor mom

Current and former Steelers players give their moms and wives some love on Mother's Day

news

Harris arrives in Pittsburgh

Najee Harris got his first look at Pittsburgh on Friday

news

Showing their love for Pouncey

Coaches and teammates congratulate, thank and share their appreciation for Maurkice Pouncey

news

Sharing their excitement

The reaction on social media to Alan Faneca and Bill Nunn being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame was nothing but joy

news

Social Spotlight: 'A remarkable teammate'

There was an outpouring of love for Ryan Shazier after he announced his retirement

news

A night of 'Super' memories

Steelers Nation celebrated the Steelers sixth Super Bowl victory during #SBXLIIIRewind

news

Showing their love for a legend

Steelers' players have been hit hard by the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

news

An outpouring of love for Cowher

Coach Bill Cowher received love and support from all over when he was announced as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020

news

Amazing fans, team win and more

A look at what was being said after the game on Sunday

news

Team win, a TD that paid off, and more

A look at what the Steelers are talking about

Advertising