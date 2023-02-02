Senior Bowl: Palmer in hurry to show his speed

YOUNG AT HEART: Because many of its players go on missions for the Mormon Church, a large number of BYU players wind up being in their mid-20s when they finish their college careers and start to look at the NFL.

But BYU offensive tackle Blake Freeland is an outlier. A four-year starter for the Cougars, Freeland is still just 21 years old.

"I'm an outlier at BYU," Freeland said with a laugh. "My first year, I was starting at right tackle. Every team we played against was like, 'How old are you guys?' They were going down the line and they would get to me and I'd be, 'I'm 18.' The guy next to me is 25."

Obviously, Freeland is talented to have started as a true freshman at a school where he was competing against older, stronger and more experienced players.

Freeland officially measured in here at 6-foot-7 and ½ and 312 pounds. He started the week off playing at left tackle, but moved over to the right side for the final two days.

That ability to move back and forth on both sides could be attractive to NFL teams.