Senior Bowl: Brown showcasing his talents

"Not only are the eyeballs of key decision-makers on the players, it's also on those guys."

That's how Brown is approaching the week.

He knows he'll be in front of not just his own head coach, Mike Tomlin, and general manager, Omar Khan, but the decision-makers for all 32 franchises.

"Absolutely it's an opportunity," he said. "Mike T was down here and there were other head coaches. Our GM, Omar is here. So, certainly it's an opportunity for coaches to be evaluated. It's a job interview for all of us. And that's what I told the players. They'll get our best effort, for sure, because we're all being evaluated."

That said, the all-star game format doesn't lend itself to doing too much. Offenses and defenses have limits to what kind of plays they can run. They can't get too exotic.

It's all about giving the players a taste of what NFL coaching looks like and then seeing how quickly they can process it and take it to the field.

That made coming up with practice plans pretty simple for Brown.

"The big thing is making it simple," he said. "A lot of terminology is complicated. We want to stress the athletes, but we want them to be able to come out and function and get lined up. The deal was to make it simple, but still have some NFL terminology so they can learn it in two or three days and then go out and execute it. It wasn't difficult."

Who knows? If he does a good enough job, perhaps that call will come in the near future regarding an opportunity to get more exotic, whether that be with the Steelers or another franchise.

That's an opportunity Brown would embrace.