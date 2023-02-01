Senior Bowl: Foster reveling in new career

He's worked hard at his new craft, also allowing his natural gift of gab to shine. Foster was a 2015 winner of "The Chief" award, which is given to the member of the organization in appreciation for their work with the media.

Now, Foster finds himself a member of the media.

"I knew I had an interest in it, but to get a prime radio spot, covering an NFL team," Foster said. "I've always been told you have to climb the ladder, claw your way up. To have it right now, I didn't expect it like this. But everything is on time."

Being on time is important in the radio business. For Foster, that means plenty of early mornings. But his playing career got him accustomed to that.

He and his fellow offensive linemen used to be among the first Steelers to arrive at the UPMC-Rooney Sports Complex each day. He's just carried that over into his post-playing career.

"My career prepared me for this," he said. "We as offensive linemen in my era were grinders. We used to get to the weight room early to get our workout in and get the day started because there wasn't enough time to get everything done. The early mornings aren't an issue for me. It's going to bed early that gets me. That's my adjustment."

Especially when you have teenage sons who are active in sports themselves as Foster does.

"The kids' stuff goes until 9 or 10 o'clock at night sometimes," Foster said. "Then my nights get cut short. Other than that, it's been really cool. For a guy that played the game, it would be insane not to use their knowledge, and that's what I'm trying to do."

The Steelers still ask him to share that knowledge, at times, as well.