Roberts signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed linebacker Elandon Roberts to a two-year contract.

"I have been wanting to play for the Steelers since way back," said Roberts. "When I got the phone call and was able to get everything ironed out, it was a no-brainer. I wanted to make it work no matter what.

"It's about the foundation that was laid way before my time. It's the culture. What it means to play for the Steelers. What better organization to play for. I am here to hold that standard high within myself. I am excited to be here. I am excited to play for the Steelers. I am ready to hit the ground running so I earn the trust of this organization."

Roberts said he is happy to be in the black and gold and play for Coach Mike Tomlin.

"I'm real excited," said Roberts. "I hear tons of great things about Coach across the league. Tons of great things about him here in the building. It's a great opportunity to work with him and the entire coaching staff."

Roberts, a seven-year veteran, spent the last three seasons with the Miami Dolphins after spending the first four years of his career with the New England Patriots. He was a defensive captain for both teams, voted to that honor four straight years.