Roberts signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed linebacker Elandon Roberts to a two-year contract.
"I have been wanting to play for the Steelers since way back," said Roberts. "When I got the phone call and was able to get everything ironed out, it was a no-brainer. I wanted to make it work no matter what.
"It's about the foundation that was laid way before my time. It's the culture. What it means to play for the Steelers. What better organization to play for. I am here to hold that standard high within myself. I am excited to be here. I am excited to play for the Steelers. I am ready to hit the ground running so I earn the trust of this organization."
Roberts said he is happy to be in the black and gold and play for Coach Mike Tomlin.
"I'm real excited," said Roberts. "I hear tons of great things about Coach across the league. Tons of great things about him here in the building. It's a great opportunity to work with him and the entire coaching staff."
Roberts, a seven-year veteran, spent the last three seasons with the Miami Dolphins after spending the first four years of his career with the New England Patriots. He was a defensive captain for both teams, voted to that honor four straight years.
Roberts started all 17 games for the Dolphins in 2022 and led the team in tackles with 104, which included 65 solo tackles. He had four and a half sacks, 10 tackles for a loss and six quarterback hits.
In 2021 he started 15 of 17 games, recording 83 tackles, a sack and an interception and two forced fumbles.
Roberts has played in 107 career games, starting 76, and has recorded 37 tackles for a loss, 23 quarterback hits, 11 sacks, 10 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception. He has 449 career tackles, 257 of them solo stops.
Roberts was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of the University of Houston. He played in 60 games, starting 33, with the Patriots and played on Super Bowl teams, Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII.
