Transactions

Presented by

Roberts signed to two-year contract

Mar 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed linebacker Elandon Roberts to a two-year contract.

"I have been wanting to play for the Steelers since way back," said Roberts. "When I got the phone call and was able to get everything ironed out, it was a no-brainer. I wanted to make it work no matter what.

"It's about the foundation that was laid way before my time. It's the culture. What it means to play for the Steelers. What better organization to play for. I am here to hold that standard high within myself. I am excited to be here. I am excited to play for the Steelers. I am ready to hit the ground running so I earn the trust of this organization."

Roberts said he is happy to be in the black and gold and play for Coach Mike Tomlin.

"I'm real excited," said Roberts. "I hear tons of great things about Coach across the league. Tons of great things about him here in the building. It's a great opportunity to work with him and the entire coaching staff."

Roberts, a seven-year veteran, spent the last three seasons with the Miami Dolphins after spending the first four years of his career with the New England Patriots. He was a defensive captain for both teams, voted to that honor four straight years.

Roberts started all 17 games for the Dolphins in 2022 and led the team in tackles with 104, which included 65 solo tackles. He had four and a half sacks, 10 tackles for a loss and six quarterback hits.

In 2021 he started 15 of 17 games, recording 83 tackles, a sack and an interception and two forced fumbles.

Roberts has played in 107 career games, starting 76, and has recorded 37 tackles for a loss, 23 quarterback hits, 11 sacks, 10 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception. He has 449 career tackles, 257 of them solo stops.

Roberts was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of the University of Houston. He played in 60 games, starting 33, with the Patriots and played on Super Bowl teams, Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII.

Related News:
-- How Roberts fits with Steelers
-- Peterson signed to two-year contract
-- Herbig signed to three-year contract
-- Holcomb signed to two-year contract
-- Free agency tracker

PHOTOS: Steelers sign Elandon Roberts

Steelers agreed to terms with LB Elandon Roberts on a two-year contract

LB Elandon Roberts
1 / 19

LB Elandon Roberts

Winslow Townson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Elandon Roberts
2 / 19

LB Elandon Roberts

Rebecca Blackwell/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LB Elandon Roberts
3 / 19

LB Elandon Roberts

Doug Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Elandon Roberts
4 / 19

LB Elandon Roberts

Doug Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Elandon Roberts
5 / 19

LB Elandon Roberts

Doug Murray/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Elandon Roberts
6 / 19

LB Elandon Roberts

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Elandon Roberts
7 / 19

LB Elandon Roberts

Michael Laughlin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LB Elandon Roberts
8 / 19

LB Elandon Roberts

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LB Elandon Roberts
9 / 19

LB Elandon Roberts

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Elandon Roberts
10 / 19

LB Elandon Roberts

Alex Menendez/AP
LB Elandon Roberts
11 / 19

LB Elandon Roberts

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Elandon Roberts
12 / 19

LB Elandon Roberts

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Elandon Roberts
13 / 19

LB Elandon Roberts

Doug Murray/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Elandon Roberts
14 / 19

LB Elandon Roberts

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Elandon Roberts
15 / 19

LB Elandon Roberts

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Elandon Roberts
16 / 19

LB Elandon Roberts

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LB Elandon Roberts
17 / 19

LB Elandon Roberts

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LB Elandon Roberts
18 / 19

LB Elandon Roberts

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Elandon Roberts
19 / 19

LB Elandon Roberts

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Ogunjobi signed to three-year contract

The Steelers are keeping defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi in the black and gold

news

Peterson signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed free agent cornerback Patrick Peterson to a two-year contract

news

Herbig signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed free agent guard Nate Herbig to a two-year contract

news

Holcomb signed to three-year contract

The Steelers signed free agent linebacker Cole Holcomb to a three-year contract

news

Steelers release Jackson, Platel

The Steelers released cornerback William Jackson III and defensive back Carlins Platel

news

Jones signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed linebacker Jamir Jones to a one-year contract

news

Miller signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed Anthony Miller to a one-year contract

news

Steelers sign three to Reserve/Future Contracts

The team signed three who were on the practice squad in 2022

news

Steelers sign four to Reserve/Future contracts

The Steelers signed four more players to Reserve/Future contracts on Wednesday

news

Wren elevated for Sunday night's game

Renell Wren was elevated to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday Night Football against the Ravens

news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers made multiple roster moves on Tuesday afternoon

Advertising