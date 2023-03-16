Transactions

Herbig signed to two-year contract

Mar 16, 2023 at 03:15 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed free agent guard Nate Herbig to a two-year contract.

"There is a lot about the Steelers that made me want to come here," said Herbig on Thursday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "A great organization. The Rooney family. The quarterback is elite. A great offensive line room. Coach (Mike) Tomlin's resume speaks for itself. I am thankful and blessed to be here. I have nothing but great things to say."

Herbig started 28 of the 44 games he has played in over four seasons, one with the New York Jets and three with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Herbig spent the 2022 season with the Jets, where he started 11 games at right guard.

Steelers agreed to terms with G Nate Herbig on a two-year contract

Herbig, 6-4, 334 pounds, was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent his first three seasons with the Eagles, playing in two games his rookie season.

Herbig played both right and left guard for the Eagles, playing in 31 games, with 17 starts, in 2020 and 2021 combined, and two games his rookie season. He helped to block for an Eagles offense that led the NFL in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and was fourth in yards per rush in 2021.

Herbig played at Stanford University, the first Stanford player on the roster since guard David DeCastro was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He said he has never met DeCastro, but knows of his greatness.

"He is a legend," said Herbig. "An absolute legend. He is the GOAT. All I can try and do is carry on his legacy the best that I can. If I can be half as great as him, it would be great."

He was a two time All-Pac-12 selection in college, including a first-team selection in 2017. He was also a two-time Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention selection.

