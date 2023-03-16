Herbig signed to two-year contract

Herbig played at Stanford University, the first Stanford player on the roster since guard David DeCastro was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He said he has never met DeCastro, but knows of his greatness.

"He is a legend," said Herbig. "An absolute legend. He is the GOAT. All I can try and do is carry on his legacy the best that I can. If I can be half as great as him, it would be great."

He was a two time All-Pac-12 selection in college, including a first-team selection in 2017. He was also a two-time Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention selection.