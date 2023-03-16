Transactions

Holcomb signed to three-year contract

Mar 16, 2023 at 01:45 PM
The Steelers signed free agent linebacker Cole Holcomb to a three-year contract.

Holcomb spent the last four seasons with the Washington Commanders after they drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He played in 50 games in Washington, starting 48 of them. He has recorded 382 tackles, including 233 solo stops, and 15 tackles for a loss. He has four and a half career sacks, three interceptions, including one for a touchdown, and 10 passes defensed. He also has nine quarterback hits, five forced fumbles,and one fumble recovery.

Holcomb, who was a defensive captain for the Commanders last year, had his 2022 season cut short when he suffered a foot injury that required season ending surgery. Before suffering the injury, he played in seven games, recording 69 tackles, 37 of them solo stops, and one pass defensed.

He has his best season in 2021, starting all 16 games and finishing with 142 tackles, 83 of them solo stops, and two interceptions.

Holcomb played collegiately at North Carolina, 2015-18, where he was a former walk-on and a teammate of Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Holcomb had 328 tackles in college and was a second-team All-ACC selection his senior year.

SINGLE-GAME HIGHS: DEFENSIVE

Total Tackles   
15 at Buffalo Bills, Sep 26, 2021
13 vs. Detroit Lions, Nov 24, 2019
11 at New York Giants, Jan 09, 2022
11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Jan 02, 2022
11 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sep 12, 2021

Solo Tackles
10 at Buffalo Bills, Sep 26, 2021
9 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Oct 17, 2021
8 vs. New England Patriots, Oct 06, 2019
7 at Las Vegas Raiders, Dec 05, 2021
7 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sep 12, 2021

Sacks
1.0 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Oct 17, 2021
1.0 vs. Carolina Panthers, Dec 27, 2020
1.0 vs. Dallas Cowboys, Oct 25, 2020

Passes Defensed   
2 at Las Vegas Raiders, Dec 05, 2021
1 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Jan 02, 2022
1 vs. Dallas Cowboys, Dec 12, 2021
1 at Carolina Panthers, Nov 21, 2021

Forced Fumbles   
1 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Oct 17, 2021
1 at Atlanta Falcons, Oct 03, 2021
1 vs. Detroit Lions, Nov 24, 2019

Fumble Recoveries
1 vs. Seattle Seahawks, Nov 29, 2021

Tackles For Loss   
2 at Philadelphia Eagles, Sep 08, 2019
1 at Atlanta Falcons, Oct 03, 2021
1 at Buffalo Bills, Sep 26, 2021
1 vs. Carolina Panthers, Dec 27, 2020

Interceptions   
1 vs. Dallas Cowboys, Dec 12, 2021
1 vs. New Orleans Saints, Oct 10, 2021
1 vs. Dallas Cowboys, Oct 25, 2020

Interception Return Yards
31 vs. Dallas Cowboys, Dec 12, 2021
23 vs. New Orleans Saints, Oct 10, 2021

Special Teams Tackles   
2 at Green Bay Packers, Dec 08, 2019
1 vs. Dallas Cowboys, Oct 25, 2020
1 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sep 13, 2020
1 vs. San Francisco 49ers, Oct 20, 2019

