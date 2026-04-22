U.S. Steel Community Field at Hazelwood Green opens

U.S. Steel Community Field at Hazelwood Green will officially open in late summer this year, and feature a full-size athletic field with seating for approximately 3,000 fans, a press box and concession stand, with a park and paved plaza area for gatherings and events.

"Projects like this demonstrate what's possible when local organizations unite around a shared goal and work together to support communities in a holistic way," said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. "A high-quality, accessible field doesn't just support sports—it drives activity in the Hazelwood community, expands opportunities for local recreation and programming, and helps connect neighborhoods throughout our region."

Among the events that can be held include youth football games, flag football games, high school football, soccer, lacrosse, field hockey and rugby. Steelers Youth Football camps and flag football camps will also be held there.

"Sports are important in Pittsburgh and youth sports provide young people with a safe opportunity to have fun, develop skills and be part of a team," said Corey O'Connor, Mayor of Pittsburgh. "We want Pittsburgh to be every family's first choice and that means collaboration to provide high quality recreation spaces for our youth and families. We are grateful for all of the partners in this project for your investment in bringing new opportunity for our local community here in Hazelwood and across the city."

The field will be the home field for the Hazelwood Cobras youth sports program, something that is welcomed by the community as a whole.

"Helping to strengthen the Hazelwood neighborhood is our mission and the Hazelwood Initiative was pleased to work alongside the project partners to ensure the voice of the community was reflected in this new state-of-the-art facility," said Sonya Tilghman, Executive Director of the Hazelwood Initiative, Inc. "We welcome the U. S. Steel Community Field to Hazelwood and celebrate what it represents for the children and families of our community – a safe, vibrant place to come together, grow, and dream."

In addition, Central Catholic High School will use the field for varsity and junior varsity football practice and home games and soccer home games as well as other sports.

"Central Catholic is grateful to partner with the Richard King Mellon Foundation, Tishman Speyer, Hazelwood Green Youth Sports Charities and Steelers Charities on the U. S. Steel Community Field at Hazelwood Green, and to be among the first occupants," said Matthew Stoessel, President of Central Catholic High School. "This project reflects not only the exceptional quality of the facility and the strength of its partners, but also Central Catholic's nearly 100-year commitment to the Pittsburgh region, especially the Hazelwood community. With nearly 30% of our students coming from city neighborhoods, it was important for us to be part of an initiative that directly invests in the communities we serve. We are proud to build on our long-standing support for Pittsburgh families, expand access to a Central Catholic education, and create new opportunities for success both in the classroom and on the field. The future is bright, and we look forward to strengthening these connections for years to come."

In the future the field will gain use from colleges, universities, high schools, club and semi-professional teams across the tri-state region for sports and activities.

"When you look at it from the infancy stages, it's always difficult for people to envision what you're trying to do," said Steelers legend Charlie Batch, who was emcee of the ribbon cutting and is from Homestead, Pa., part of the Mon Valley area. "There was a vacant parcel, and now, with all the cleanup work and construction, it's a youth football field. It's an awesome time not just for the City of Pittsburgh, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hazelwood in general, and then when you see the announcement that Central Catholic High School football, who have been a dominant force for years but never truly had a home field, they will be playing there, it's amazing. I think it's going to be a great asset to the area and you're going to continue to see the growth in Hazelwood and beyond."