Preparing Heinz Field for Training Camp

"It's nice the field has been in since last fall," said Ecton. "We didn't have to have any concerts and then have to put a new field in this summer. We have been able to take care of this field since last fall and that helps out a lot. Everything we have done from the sod farm to the time the guys run on it, we have looked at every aspect of that over the years and tried to make every step as efficient as possible to make sure we have the best service. Especially since we are having the summer we are. It's the hottest summer since about 1995, maybe back even further with as many 90-degree days as we are having. Any time you have to cut turf out where they grow it, throw it on a truck and ship it 400 miles, roll it back out, tug it into place and re-establish it when it's 95 degrees, that is one of the most challenging things you can do in the grass world. Not having to do that should help out a lot.