Preparing Heinz Field for Training Camp

The view is one you can't miss as you drive out of the Fort Pitt Tunnel and embark on the beauty that is Pittsburgh. All you have to do is glance slightly to your left and you see the sun reflecting off the golden seats inside Heinz Field to feel the energy.
That shine on Heinz Field is brighter than ever right now, as every bit of it has been cleaned up and down, time and time again, for training camp. That's right – training camp.
As the Steelers hit the practice field for the start of the 2020 edition of training camp, they're embarking on a whole new world.
And it won't just be that they are holding training camp at Heinz Field for the first time. They will be holding training camp during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"COVID-19 has changed a lot of things," said John Norwig, the Steelers head athletic trainer. "It's not normal. But we're going to make it work."
In an effort to "make it work," the Steelers have enlisted many different departments within the organization in an all-encompassing effort to make Heinz Field as convenient and safe as possible as it hosts training camp this summer. After the NFL mandated all teams hold their training camps at their own facilities this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Steelers chose Heinz Field over the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.