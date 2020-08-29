Practice Report: Aug. 28

PRACTICE OBSERVATIONS

• The practice included only team drills because it was a simulated scrimmage. A number of the team's scouts served as officials because actual NFL officials are not permitted to attend any team's practices during this 2020 training camp period. Also, a lot of the starters didn't take a lot of reps by design, including James Conner and Ben Roethlisberger. It rained throughout most of the practice, but because there was no lightning, the Steelers never left the field.

"The offense and defense really focused on in-game things – the play clock and formational things, situational ball, areas of the field," said Tomlin. "We'll continue to work and grow in terms of our understanding so we can execute in those moments. The rules are somewhat different – things happen faster and so forth in situational ball, and we want to pay respect to that through preparation.

"It was a big night for us, and it was good to get the work in in some inclement weather. That's a big part of the game. We play an outside game. Ball security and things of that nature were tested tonight, and it was a good atmosphere from that perspective. We didn't run away from the weather. In fact, we embraced the weather. We need to be a team that takes care of the ball and hunts the ball regardless of circumstance. Inclement weather is a great circumstance to focus on those two skill-sets."

• Benny Snell got plenty of work. He showed some nifty moves when he bounced one run to the outside and raced past Ola Adeniyi and then put a shoulder into Justin Layne. Later, Roethlisberger hit Snell for a big play.

"Really that's a snapshot of what we want to see from everyone," said Tomlin. "We want to do drills that are football-like, where we get an opportunity to work on certain aspects of play and display certain skills. But it's only relevant if they can take those skills and talents to 11-on-11 football. So we sharpen our sword in the drill work, and we display what we learned or what we're capable of in 11-on-11 action. That's just an example of it – Benny showing those talents in drill work but it showing up more importantly on the 11-on-11 stage."

• Joe Haden closed on an out pattern by JuJu Smith-Schuster but missed the ball as he dove. It resulted in a 30-plus yard gain. Haden did get his revenge on a bubble screen when he blew up the play, which was a Mason Rudolph throw to Smith-Schuster.

• Rudolph hit Smith-Schuster in the red zone period for a touchdown, with Smith-Schuster beating Steven Nelson on the play. Two plays later, Nelson got revenge by breaking up a back-shoulder throw to Chase Claypool.

• After Smith-Schuster came up short of a first-down in the red zone, Chris Boswell and the field goal team raced onto the field for a 38-yard field goal, which was good.

• Rookie guard Kevin Dotson returned to the field and looked strong. He blew up Henry Mondeaux on one play and then flattened a defensive linemen as Jaylen Samuels walked into the end zone for a red-zone touchdown. Later, Snell hit a cut-back run when Zach Banner and Dotson cleared the right side of the line. Also, Dotson showed some speed getting to the second level to get to linebacker Robert Spillane.

"He has been a part of us and he has participated quite a bit through this process," said Tomlin after Dotson's first extended action in pads since injuring his knee. "He has missed a lot of padded work, and hopefully that exposure has been helpful to him during the time he was down. He hasn't missed any meetings or mental preparation. I'm sure there has been an adjustment, it has probably been more of an adjustment given the fact he has very little resume to speak of, but such is life."

• During a backed-up punt situation, a Jordan Berry kick traveled 45 yards out of the end zone. It was returned for 15 yards by Anthony McFarland.

• After practice, T.J. and Derek Watt were doing live blocking drills. Derek has been out with an undisclosed injury but was dressed on Friday night.

• Paxton Lynch didn't take any scrimmage reps.