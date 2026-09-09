PITTSBURGH STEELERS AND OFF THE BALL EXTEND AUDIO BROADCAST PARTNERSHIP FOR 2026 SEASON

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced an extension of their existing audio broadcast partnership with Off The Ball for the 2026 NFL season, giving Steelers and NFL fans across the island of Ireland continued audio access to all 2026 regular season Steelers Audio Network game broadcasts.

Off The Ball has carried Steelers game audio broadcasts since 2023, giving fans living on the island of Ireland a direct way to follow the team throughout the NFL season. NFL geographic restrictions apply.

The partnership extension follows the Steelers' historic appearance in the NFL's first regular-season game in Ireland at Croke Park in 2025 and forms part of the team's continued commitment to connecting with fans across the island.

Michael McCarthy, Managing Editor, Off The Ball Ireland, said:

"We are delighted to extend our partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers and continue bringing their official game broadcasts exclusively to our listeners across Ireland. The Steelers have built a passionate following here, and live audio coverage gives fans a direct connection to the action each week. We look forward to sharing another exciting season with Steelers Nation Ireland."