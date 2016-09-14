Patriotism, 'The Bus,' and a new home

"We talked about it in the huddle," said Coach Bill Cowher, who learned about it after the team left the locker room. "We needed to stick together like a family and I thought that we were at our house and we needed to protect our place. It puts a lot of things into perspective and that's why I wanted to make sure that it was addressed so that we could do what we needed to do and go play football."

Play football is what they did. The Steelers added two more Brown field goals and came out on top in the defensive battle. The Steelers shut down the Bengals passing and ground games, limiting them to just 214 yards of total offense.

For the Steelers, it would be the ground game that would carry the day, amassing 275 combined yards. Bettis had the biggest impact, carrying the ball 23 times for 153 yards, including a 48-yard run, and had amassed 103 yards by halftime

"When you play the Steelers, you've got to stop him, and we didn't," said Bengals cornerback Tom Carter. "That was the best I've seen him play, and that goes back to when we were freshmen at Notre Dame."

It was a rather nondescript three-yard carry in the first quarter that provided the first great memory in Heinz Field history when Bettis eclipsed the 10,000 yard mark for his career, becoming the 14th player in NFL history to do so.

"What a milestone and what a guy," said Cowher. "He's a true team leader. If there's anybody that deserves the accomplishment and has done it in a non-fanfare way – he's done it. He's been so dependable and so reliable." * *