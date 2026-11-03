Not satisfied yet

The Steelers were looking for a complete game, and that is exactly what they got on Sunday when they defeated the Cleveland Browns, 27-6, at Acrisure Stadium.

The win has the Steelers sitting in first place in the AFC North at 6-2 heading into the bye week, a position they are happy to be in, while at the same time knowing there is more work to do.

But if you talk to the players, they aren't going to give it to you that way.

"That's the reality of it," said Coach Mike McCarthy. "That's why you've got to keep it about the main thing. It's about winning games and self-improvement.

"We're at a point now in the season where everybody has an understanding of how we're going to do things, what we need to do.

"You're getting in and out of game plans each and every week. I think we've talked about this before. Training camp really in my view extends into September. October was really where you get it going. Then the real football picks up here in November.

"I think we're in a good spot right now."

A good spot, yes.

But the players know there is more meat on the bone.

"Not very complete," said quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the win over the Browns.

"Defense played excellent. Special teams did fine. But offense should have had a lot more points.

"There were a couple opportunities. We didn't execute down there on the goal line.

"We'd like to play our best and still win. We also like to win.

"We're 6-2 going into the bye, first in the division. We're right where we want to be."

The Steelers were able to earn redemption for their Week 4 loss to the Browns in Cleveland with the win on Sunday. It was following that Thursday night loss when McCarthy encouraged the players and coaches to self-scout and look in the mirror and evaluate what they have done and what they could do better.

Coming out of that self-scout, the Steelers have gone 4-0.

"You never want to lose, especially a rival game like that in the division," said linebacker T.J. Watt of the Week 4 game against the Browns.

"Obviously, self-reflection took place. We just have so much talent. We have everything we need. We just need to continue to play for each other and play together.

"I think the trust is huge. When you have this many new people, especially on the staff, and players, you need to build that trust over time. I think that trust is being there from the game plan to execution to halftime adjustments, to everything along those lines."

Running back Jaylen Warren said the key to the self-scouting was not taking anything personal. Instead, it was just looking at what you can do better to help the team.