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Not satisfied yet

Nov 03, 2026 at 11:00 AM
Author Image
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers were looking for a complete game, and that is exactly what they got on Sunday when they defeated the Cleveland Browns, 27-6, at Acrisure Stadium.

The win has the Steelers sitting in first place in the AFC North at 6-2 heading into the bye week, a position they are happy to be in, while at the same time knowing there is more work to do.

But if you talk to the players, they aren't going to give it to you that way.

"That's the reality of it," said Coach Mike McCarthy. "That's why you've got to keep it about the main thing. It's about winning games and self-improvement.

"We're at a point now in the season where everybody has an understanding of how we're going to do things, what we need to do.

"You're getting in and out of game plans each and every week. I think we've talked about this before. Training camp really in my view extends into September. October was really where you get it going. Then the real football picks up here in November.

"I think we're in a good spot right now."

A good spot, yes.

But the players know there is more meat on the bone.

"Not very complete," said quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the win over the Browns.
"Defense played excellent. Special teams did fine. But offense should have had a lot more points.

"There were a couple opportunities. We didn't execute down there on the goal line.

"We'd like to play our best and still win. We also like to win.

"We're 6-2 going into the bye, first in the division. We're right where we want to be."

The Steelers were able to earn redemption for their Week 4 loss to the Browns in Cleveland with the win on Sunday. It was following that Thursday night loss when McCarthy encouraged the players and coaches to self-scout and look in the mirror and evaluate what they have done and what they could do better.

Coming out of that self-scout, the Steelers have gone 4-0.

"You never want to lose, especially a rival game like that in the division," said linebacker T.J. Watt of the Week 4 game against the Browns.

"Obviously, self-reflection took place. We just have so much talent. We have everything we need. We just need to continue to play for each other and play together.

"I think the trust is huge. When you have this many new people, especially on the staff, and players, you need to build that trust over time. I think that trust is being there from the game plan to execution to halftime adjustments, to everything along those lines."

Running back Jaylen Warren said the key to the self-scouting was not taking anything personal. Instead, it was just looking at what you can do better to help the team.

"We didn't look at it as anybody took it personal," said Warren. "We took it and grew from it. I think it's showing throughout the course of the season since then."

PHOTOS: Best of Week 8 vs Browns

Take a look at the best photos from the Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (67) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (67) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and the linebackers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and the linebackers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Johnson (89) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Johnson (89) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Mariah Wild/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Mariah Wild/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Mariah Wild/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (67) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (67) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
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