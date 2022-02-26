NFL Combine ready for takeoff

Who will stand out and do more than what was expected? Who will emerge and open some eyes? And what will we learn when the NFL Scouting Combine descends upon Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis March 1-7?
Over 300 players will take part in what is football's biggest job interview, participating in an array of activities, including on-field workouts, medical testing, interviews with teams, and media interviews.
The full list of participants in the Combine can be found here: NFL Scouting Combine Participants.
For those participants this is an opportunity to stand out in front of all NFL football personnel. And Steelers.com will have you covered at the Combine with daily coverage.
Coverage includes:
• Full coverage of General Manager Kevin Colbert's media access in written and video packages
• One-on-one video interview with General Manager Kevin Colbert
• Daily written reports wrapping up on-field performances and media availabilities
• Daily notebook featuring all the news from the Combine, including exclusive interview content
• Daily video 'Rapid Reps' reports from Indianapolis
• Steelers historical Combine workouts
• Workout and interview clips of 2022 NFL Draft prospects
• Steelers Nation Radio (SNR) broadcasting live from Radio Row
• Coverage will include an interview with General Manager Kevin Colbert as well as numerous special guests joining in
• Live schedule includes Tuesday, March 1, 1-5 p.m., Wednesday-Friday, March 2-4, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Ways to follow the Steelers at the Combine:
• Steelers.com
• Steelers Official Mobile App
• Facebook, Twitter & Instagram - @Steelers
Daily schedule for on-field televised workouts on NFL Network:
Thursday, March 3: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
Friday, March 4: Running Backs, Offensive Linemen and Special Teams
Saturday, March 5: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers
Sunday, March 6: Defensive Backs