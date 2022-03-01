Back home in Indianapolis

Throughout this offseason, Colbert and Tomlin will be looking at ways to fortify a roster that appears to need a lot of things, starting with a quarterback to replace the retired Ben Roethlisberger. A couple of weeks ago during a media session in Pittsburgh, Colbert was definitive in explaining that the Steelers will use this offseason to explore all possible avenues – free agency, trade, draft – in looking to add to the position, and he reiterated that on Tuesday.

But since the venue was the NFL Combine, the conversation gradually worked its way toward the draft and the prospects contained in this 2022 version, with a natural focus on the quarterbacks.

"I believe it's a quality class," said Colbert about the college quarterbacks available this year. "It might not be the (high) number of players at that position that there have been in the past, but it's certainly good quality. And there are going to be starting NFL quarterbacks coming out of this class for sure."

The prognosticators are pegging this class of quarterbacks as being thin at the top, which has led many to believe the plan should be for teams that want one to pick one early. During the Super Bowl era, the Steelers have spent a first-round pick on a quarterback exactly three times: Terry Bradshaw in 1970, Mark Malone in 1980, and Ben Roethlisberger in 2004.

"We won't narrow it to any one position. We never have, never will," said Colbert about how the team will choose to spend its No. 1. "Quarterback is obviously a huge position in any given season, and especially this year with our Hall of Fame quarterback calling it a career. So is it different this year? Yes. But is that going to change how we approach things? No."

The Steelers will be able to approach free agency differently, and Colbert used the word "exciting" to describe the team's salary cap situation. One year after having to cut starting players to get into compliance with the salary cap, the Steelers have enough space actually to be able to do some shopping. With an unspoken emphasis on "some."

"The free agency class is always an unknown because most of the top players will either sign a contract before they hit free agency or they'll get a franchise or a transition tag," said Colbert. "We go into it, and a lot of times those players never make it to the market, which we understand because we try to do that ourselves. (Free agency) is still a very wide open situation. And we can't even talk to the (players') agents until the given two day (legal tampering) period (on March 14-16)."

As always, Colbert would not address any questions about individual players, either draft prospects or potential unrestricted free agents, and he also put off a lot of the questions about his successor. The Steelers have interviewed a bunch of outside candidates already, because NFL rules allow for them to talk to people under contract to NFL teams before March 1. Now the only candidates they can interview for the GM position are those not under contract to another NFL team.