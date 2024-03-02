The toughest of questions addressed again in Indy

It was "Skill Position Saturday" in Indianapolis.

Quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers were the feature attractions at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Following is a look at some of the highlights of the NFL Network's coverage of Day Three at Lucas Oil Stadium:

QB OR NOT QB, THAT IS THE QUESTION: Kurt Warner won a Super Bowl on the way to the Hall of Fame, but when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks, to projecting which college passers will succeed or fail at the NFL level, even he's not doing anything any better than taking educated guesses.

"I don't know how you do it," Warner admitted.

Added NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah: "It's darn near impossible, especially when you don't know what environment they're going to walk into."

Warner relayed one characteristic of quarterback play he believes can and must translate when transitioning from college to the NFL.

"When I watch tape, for me, the one thing I believe can always transfer is the ability to process," Warner emphasized. "In other words, I look at a play and go, 'OK, how would you read this play?' To see that play out and see the coverages, when you can see a guy do those things consistently, that's where I say, 'OK, I believe that can at least translate to some level.'

"The athleticism part, I don't know. You see some guys that are so athletic in college and you say, 'OK, can it look the same at the NFL level against these better players? Are they that dynamic athletically or not?' I still believe this game is won inside the pocket, so that's how I watch tape. That's the one thing I believe I have at least an idea of how to project.