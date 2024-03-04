Plenty to go around

GUARD APPRECIATION: Offensive tackles tend to get more notoriety but guards make the running game go, NFL Network analyst Shawn O'Hara maintained.

"If you want to run the football in the NFL, you better have some ass-kicking guards," O'Hara insisted. "Those are the guys that really drive the ship when it comes to running the football.

"You get some power at the guard position, that's how you make your hay."

MIGHT AS WELL JUMP: South Dakota State offensive tackle Garrett Greenfield's vertical leap of 381/2" set a record for an offensive lineman at the Combine since 2003.

Greenfield checked in at 6-foot-51/2, 311 pounds.

PRESENCE, PERSONALITY: Schrager said Fuaga's name came up twice from GMs in response to an informal question regarding their favorite interview of Combine week at any position.

"Great personality, all business, a lot of self confidence," Schrager said. "You look at him on the field, he's been dominant in these drills. Fuaga apparently has that leadership trait they're looking for, as well."

BIG-GUY APPROACH: O'Hara unearthed what he claimed to be a warm-up sheet for the offensive linemen in advance of their 40-yard dashes.

It read: "4 Scrambled Eggs, 4 Bacon Strips, 2 Buttered Toast, 1 Venti Coffee #ThinkFastRunFast."

NOT JUST A FAST GUY: NFL Network analyst Charles Davis, like seemingly everyone else, was amazed by Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash on Saturday.

But Davis doesn't consider Worthy's record-setting effort defining.