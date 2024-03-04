Plenty to go around

They may have saved the best for last in Indianapolis.
The offensive linemen were the final position group to take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.
If the class pans out as advertised, it will have been worth the wait.
Following is a look at some of the highlights of the NFL Network's coverage of Day Four of the NFL Scouting Combine:
QUALITY AND QUANTITY: NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah called the offensive tackle group "loaded," then elaborated.
"It's ridiculous," he continued. "It's unbelievably stacked and loaded."
Jeremiah has five offensive tackles ranked in his top 20 players available, Notre Dame's Joe Alt (No. 9), Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga (No. 10), Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu (No. 12), Alabama's JC Latham and Washington's Troy Fautanu (No. 17).
Jeremiah also assessed three interior offensive lineman, Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson, West Virginia's Zach Frazier and Duke's Graham Barton, as having first-round potential.
NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales relayed she had spoken to a couple of NFL offensive line coaches who were "salivating over these guys."
Jeremiah said one NFL general manager assessed the offensive line group as the best he'd seen in 29 years.
NFL Network commentator Peter Schrager said one NFL GM told him this is "the best offensive line class I can remember since I've been doing this."
That may well be confirmed at the NFL Draft in April.
"The number that I'm hearing, people are expecting roughly eight tackles to go in the first round," Dales reported. "It could be unprecedented, actually."
GUARD APPRECIATION: Offensive tackles tend to get more notoriety but guards make the running game go, NFL Network analyst Shawn O'Hara maintained.
"If you want to run the football in the NFL, you better have some ass-kicking guards," O'Hara insisted. "Those are the guys that really drive the ship when it comes to running the football.
"You get some power at the guard position, that's how you make your hay."
MIGHT AS WELL JUMP: South Dakota State offensive tackle Garrett Greenfield's vertical leap of 381/2" set a record for an offensive lineman at the Combine since 2003.
Greenfield checked in at 6-foot-51/2, 311 pounds.
PRESENCE, PERSONALITY: Schrager said Fuaga's name came up twice from GMs in response to an informal question regarding their favorite interview of Combine week at any position.
"Great personality, all business, a lot of self confidence," Schrager said. "You look at him on the field, he's been dominant in these drills. Fuaga apparently has that leadership trait they're looking for, as well."
BIG-GUY APPROACH: O'Hara unearthed what he claimed to be a warm-up sheet for the offensive linemen in advance of their 40-yard dashes.
It read: "4 Scrambled Eggs, 4 Bacon Strips, 2 Buttered Toast, 1 Venti Coffee #ThinkFastRunFast."
NOT JUST A FAST GUY: NFL Network analyst Charles Davis, like seemingly everyone else, was amazed by Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash on Saturday.
But Davis doesn't consider Worthy's record-setting effort defining.
"Xavier Worthy runs a Combine-record 4.21 40-yard dash, but remember this, he was already known as a good player," Davis insisted. "We've had a number of players who have come here and blown us away with the 40-yard dash who have not made an imprint on the NFL, (Worthy) will."