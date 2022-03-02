2022 Combine provides a second look at QBs

Dale Lolley is co-host of SNR Drive on Steelers Nation Radio. Check out SNR's Combine programming schedule here: Steelers Nation Radio (SNR) | Pittsburgh Steelers - Steelers.com

INDIANAPOLIS - Typically, many start talking about the NFL Draft only when the league holds its annual Scouting Combine here in Indianapolis.

But this year, because five of the top six quarterback prospects available in this year's draft took part in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., last month, it's a little different.

Teams don't have to wait to see what Pitt's Kenny Pickett, Liberty's Malik Willis, North Carolina's Sam Howell, Nevada's Carson Strong and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder look like throwing the ball one after another. They got to see it in Mobile, as only Matt Corral of Mississippi was among this year's crop of top quarterbacks who wasn't at that all-star game.

"When you're talking about the quarterback, you want to see them all throw," said Fran Duffy, host of Eagles Journey to the Draft, who joined Steelers Nation Radio's live broadcast from Indianapolis on Tuesday. "We just saw it three weeks ago down in Mobile. This is really the second step in that."

That part of the draft process will take place Thursday night. Wednesday, the quarterbacks will handle their media sessions and get their measurements taken.

The player with the most to gain this week, according to Duffy?

"I think if you're looking just at traits, Malik Willis is it," Duffy said. "You'd put it up there with Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray. We'll see him throw."

And it will occur in better weather than they had most of the week in Mobile, where it rained and was windy throughout the week. The workouts here at Lucas Oil Stadium are indoors.

Not that it necessarily matters to Willis.