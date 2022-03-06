'The absolute cream of the crop'

News, notes and nuggets from NFL Network coverage of Day Three of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis:
Everyone on offense, it seemed, had been running fast throughout the first two days in Indianapolis.
When the defensive prospects took the field for the first time, Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis proved 300-pounders were every bit as capable of blazing.
Davis, 6-foot-63/8 and 341 pounds, shocked the Combine with an unofficial time of 4.82 in his first 40-yard dash.
He did not run a second 40.
"That is a ridiculous time for somebody that big, phenomenal," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah gushed. "He got himself in phenomenal shape and it shows."
Davis played at 360 at Georgia.
The effort became even more attention getting when Davis' official time was announced at 4.78.
He came to the Combine as an established run defender but with questions to answer regarding what he might be able to contribute as a pass rusher at the next level.
"Everyone knows I'm a run stopper, but I've been working on my rush," Davis acknowledged via NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales.
Such questions may well have been answered.
Davis' time was the fastest recorded by a prospect weighing 340-plus in Combine history.
"I've never seen anything like what we just saw," Jeremiah continued. "I just got a text from a general manager, 'Wow!!!'"
Jeremiah was, likewise, blown away by Davis' 10-yard split of 1.68 in his 40.
"When you're talking about interior defensive linemen, Aaron Donald was a 1.63," Jeremiah reported. "He's the most explosive interior defensive lineman, I think, that's ever walked the planet Earth. For (Davis) to be even in the neighborhood, that's incredible."
The NFL Network posted a graphic pointing out Davis is taller than Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski (6-63/8-6-61/4), heavier than Chicago offensive tackle Jason Peters (341-336), faster in the 40 than Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (4.78-4.80) and had a better 10-yard split than Cleveland wide receiver Jarvis Landry (1.68-1.73).
Davis also registered a 10'3" broad jump, the longest in Combine history by a 300-pound player.
Davis' teammate at Georgia, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, ran a 4.77 40 with a 10-yard split of 1.66.
Wyatt measured in at 6-26/8, 307.
Connecticut nose tackle Travis Jones (6-43/8, 325) posted a 4.92 with a 1.76 10-yard split.
PLENTY TO CHOOSE FROM: All that big man speed was just one of the reasons NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was raving about the depth of the defensive line class.
"It's deep at a lot of different positions, not just defensive end and outside linebacker but defensive tackle, and you've got a lot to pick from," McGinest assessed. "Depending on what system you run, if you're running a 4-3, a 3-4, a Hybrid 3-4, you wanna use guys at defensive tackle or over the nose or move them out, there are so many guys to choose from and so much depth.
"For defensive-minded coaches that like versatile guys that are big, strong, fast, explosive, this is the perfect draft."
Added Jeremiah: "I started scouting in 2003, I've never seen the depth of talent on the defensive line like we have this year just in terms of the sheer number of guys."
Virginia Tech edge rusher Amare Barno (6-45/8, 246) ran a 4.36 40, the fastest by a defensive lineman in Combine history (Montez Sweat 4.41).
SPOTLIGHT SHARED: The defensive tackles made their on-field splash shortly after Jeremiah had declared the edge rusher group "the absolute cream of the crop" in this year's draft.
That's a collection that includes Michigan"s Adian Hutchinson, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, Georgia's Travon Walker, Florida State's Jermaine Johnson II and Purdue's George Karlaftis.
"We might see all five of these guys go off the board in the first 10 to 12 picks," Jeremiah suggested. "That tells you how loaded this edge rusher group is, and it goes well beyond that.
"We could see seven or eight pass rushers go in the first round, edge rushers."
Walker was especially impressive running and drilling in an impressive group.
He pulled off a 4.51 40 at 272 pounds.
"If he didn't have your attention before the Combine, he's got your attention now," Jeremiah insisted. "It's just so easy and smooth and effortless.
"A creative defensive coordinator is gonna look at Travon Walker and say, 'The world has completely opened up.' You can play him inside, outside. You can rush him, drop him. You can play him on the ball, off the ball. You wanna be able to give quarterbacks different looks and not show your hand? A chess piece like that allows you to play that way."
Thibodeaux ran a 4.58 40 and then called it a day. The reported explanation was he wanted to continue working on defensive line and linebacker drills and do both at his Pro Day.
LEARNING CURVE: David Ojabo was the other half of Michigan's edge rush tag team, along with Hutchinson.
Both are potential first-round selections (Hutchinson is a potential first-overall pick).
Ojabo is the one who was born in Nigeria, subsequently moved to Scotland and didn't arrive in the United States until he was 17.
"The famous line on Ojabo was they said he didn't know the difference between hash browns and hash marks when he got to Michigan," Jeremiah offered.
Dales reported Ojabo described himself as "just a Scottish guy born in Nigeria trying to learn the game of football."
MAKING A STATEMENT: Dales reported on the buzz generated by Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma.
"I've been getting a few texts here from a few coaches, 'Do not sleep on Chad Muma,'" Dales said. "Some people think, I'm not kidding, that he's the best linebacker here.
"He's got a build on him, he's got speed, the intelligence factor, and I'm listening to some of these coaches on my text messages here and I believe them."
Muma is from the same school and played the same position as Bengals rookie linebacker Logan Wilson.
Montana State's Troy Andersen was another linebacker who dazzled.
"He's gonna be a Day One starter at linebacker," Jeremiah said. "He's a plug-and-play dude. You talk about all the different opportunities you get to compete. You do it in the fall, he was outstanding. Go to the Senior Bowl and was one of the better players down there. And then he comes out here and runs a 4.4 (unofficial 40).
"He's eliminating any kind of questions you could have about his ability to come in and make an impact right now."
UP NEXT: Defensive backs and specialists will take the field on Day Four in Indy.