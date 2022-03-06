SPOTLIGHT SHARED: The defensive tackles made their on-field splash shortly after Jeremiah had declared the edge rusher group "the absolute cream of the crop" in this year's draft.

That's a collection that includes Michigan"s Adian Hutchinson, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, Georgia's Travon Walker, Florida State's Jermaine Johnson II and Purdue's George Karlaftis.

"We might see all five of these guys go off the board in the first 10 to 12 picks," Jeremiah suggested. "That tells you how loaded this edge rusher group is, and it goes well beyond that.

"We could see seven or eight pass rushers go in the first round, edge rushers."

Walker was especially impressive running and drilling in an impressive group.

He pulled off a 4.51 40 at 272 pounds.

"If he didn't have your attention before the Combine, he's got your attention now," Jeremiah insisted. "It's just so easy and smooth and effortless.

"A creative defensive coordinator is gonna look at Travon Walker and say, 'The world has completely opened up.' You can play him inside, outside. You can rush him, drop him. You can play him on the ball, off the ball. You wanna be able to give quarterbacks different looks and not show your hand? A chess piece like that allows you to play that way."