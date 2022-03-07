The cover guys arrive

AND THE BEAT GOES ON: The final day was more of the same in terms of the speed on display.

It included Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes posting an official 40-yard dash time of 4.23.

The Combine record is 4.22 by Washington wide receiver John Ross in 2017.

Barnes settled for No. 2 in that department since 2003, just ahead of the 4.24 turned in by East Carolina running back Chris Johnson in 2008.

Texas-San Antonio cornerback Tariq Woolen clocked a 4.26.

That tied Kent State running back Dri Archer (2014) and Hampton wide receiver Jerome Mathis (2005) for what is now the fourth-fastest 40 in Combine history.

Woolen measured in at 6-foot-41/8 and 205 pounds.

"You're not gonna find bigger and you're not gonna find faster than that combination he has," Jeremiah assessed of Woolen.

Defensive backs collectively produced 16 sub-4.4 40s, the most in Combine history (since 2003).

EVALUATION ON HOLD: LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. didn't run or drill due to his continued rehabilitation from Lisfranc surgery.

"He's a tricky evaluation," Jeremiah maintained. "You go back to 2019, he looks like a Top 5 pick all day long. And then the last two years just hasn't quite been the same player. And then you throw an injury on top of that. A tough one to kinda slot in when you're ranking players because the ability, you know it's all there."

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Stingley has received medical clearance and should be able to do everything he needs to at LSU's Pro Day on April 6.

Rapoport said Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. didn't work out due to a quad injury sustained in training.

STUDENT OF THE GAME: Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie has impressed evaluators on and off the field.

"I spoke to a defensive coordinator and he said, 'You bring McDuffie into your room, he could actually coach your secondary, too," the NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported.

No wonder McDuffie was in such demand in Indianapolis.

"He only had visits with 23 teams," Jeremiah said with obvious sarcasm. "They're doing their homework.

"I think he's gonna be a Day One nickel. I think he's gonna slot right in the slot."