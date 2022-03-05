Which one is No. 1?

News, notes and nuggets from NFL Network coverage of Day Two of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis:

STATING HIS CASE: The NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported at the outset of the broadcast Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal wouldn't be working out for the scouts until the Crimson Tide's Pro Day on March 30.

Neal has been identified on plenty of mock drafts as the potential first-overall pick.

N.C. State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu has, as well, and Ekwonu was heard from as well as seen on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Ekwonu, 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, ran a 4.93 40-yard dash.

"He actually told us this week, 'I wouldn't be shocked if I'm the first overall,' that's how confident this young man is," Dales said. "And he said, 'I love finding someone I can just go and hit,' that's the mindset of 'Ickey' Ekwonu."

Dales said Ekwonu identified his dream spot as left tackle.

"You see him play guard and it's about as fun a tape as you'll ever see when you go back to last year, the first four games and watch him just destroy people at guard," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. "I think he could be an All-Pro guard if he wanted to be but, obviously, everybody wants to play tackle. He got better as the year went along at tackle.

"If you talk to some guys in the league, they actually love him at guard. He's gonna be playing tackle. He's a unique talent.