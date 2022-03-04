Hand size, 40 times and Cam's little brother

TELL IT TO THE HAND: Pickett's much-anticipated hand size (he had declined to have a measurement taken at the Senior Bowl) came in at eight-and-a-half inches.

The last quarterback to be drafted in the first round with an 8.5 figure in that department was Michael Vick (first overall in 2001).

Pickett's 8.5 was the third-smallest hand size recorded at the Combine since 2003.

"It matters," Schrager said. "Everyone says it doesn't matter; it matters. When you want to grip it and rip it in New England or Buffalo in a cold weather game in December, it does matter.

"I think of all these quarterbacks he might be most ready to start Day One. But if anyone tells you the hand size stuff is an absolute joke; no, no, no, it matters."

Jeremiah has Pickett ranked No. 1 at quarterback and No. 28 overall.

"He has 26 fumbles in 49 games, which is a very large number," Jeremiah said. "I think a lot of it, when he moves around in the pocket his hands separate. If he can just keep his off hand on the ball when he's climbing and moving around in the pocket, I think he'll be ale to eliminate some of those fumbles.

The minimum requirement for quarterback hand size among scouts has traditionally been 9.0.

"The NFL ball's a little bit bigger, so you start there," Jeremiah said. "And you think about guys in cold weather, wet weather, you typically want bigger hands. It's a discussion that's taking place.