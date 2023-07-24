New deal in hand, Highsmith ready to get back to work

And he feels those things at which he can get better are tangible.

He's been working out with All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward this offseason to help improve on some of them.

"More sacks, more caused fumbles, more havoc in general. Just playing better on details," Highsmith said. "Going back and watching my film, there are so many little things I could have done better. Watching the rushes, I could have finished so many more sacks that I had. Just focusing more on the details.

"This offseason, I feel like I've gotten stronger and faster. I've been working out with Cam this offseason, so that's been pretty cool working out with him. He's always ready to go when he comes to camp, always ready for the season. Being able to be around him and get my body in shape this season has been, I feel like I can get better in that way."

Highsmith attended all of the team's offseason workouts and practices with that in mind. He trusted the Steelers and his agent, Michael Swenson, would get something worked out to keep him in Pittsburgh for the long term. That allowed him to focus on football.

He never questioned the process.

"I just felt like this was the place for me," Highsmith said. "I love this team and I love this defense, the system that I'm in, the coaching staff and everybody. Year by year, I've continued to get better. I feel like my best ball is in front of me and I could have played way better last year. I just look forward to continuing to improve. I just wanted to let everyone here know, I'm here to work and here to get better.