Tomlin, Khan excited about options for Steelers in 'deep' draft

"He is an example of our general free agent interest," Tomlin said. "It goes all the way back to when he was at Penn State. Kevin Colbert and I spent a great deal of time with he and his family through his draft process. He was a Diaper Dandy. A 20-year-old when he came into the draft. We held him in high regard. We liked his football character, we liked his talents, we liked his upside. We followed him throughout his NFL journey. The interest still remains.

"Those are generally the stories, that's the framing of the people that we generally do free agent business with."

F*irst-time through:* This will mark Khan's first time through the draft process as the team's general manager. He was previously involved in the draft process as part of the team's front office as the chief negotiator of contracts, but has noted things are a little different now.

"You try to learn something every day, new experiences, talking to new people," Khan said. "It's a lot easier to get ahold of (Alabama head coach) Nick Saban to meet one on one when you're in this role as opposed to my other role. You learn something every day.

"Coach used the word 'fun' earlier. That's the right word. It's been a lot of work. We think we've been very diligent. The process has been tremendous. At the end of the day it's just been fun."

That being said, Khan can't wait for Thursday to get here.

"I'd say it's obviously exciting," Khan said. "It's a dream come true for me to be in this position. Been dreaming about it for a long time. But I feel ready. I wish the draft -- I wish I was leaving here to go make our picks. But exciting. I think we're ready."

Khan said the Steelers have kept about "85 percent" of things the same as how they did them with Colbert. But Tomlin noted some changes in the way they do things aren't bad, they're just different.