Messages of congratulations pour in for Ben

It was the tweet seen around the world on Thursday morning, the one delivering the news that Steelers Nation knew was coming, but it still hit hard when they saw it.
Ben Roethlisberger shared a video on his Twitter account officially announcing his retirement, and the reactions poured in fill with love and support for the legendary Steelers quarterback who spent 18 seasons in the black and gold.
From current and former teammates, to opposing teams and players, to the sports world in general, to fans from every corner of the world, the congratulatory messages were a constant throughout the day, with #ThankYou7 trending.
A handful of the thousands of messages to Roethlisberger are below.