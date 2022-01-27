The Tackle

What Roethlisberger accomplished in the second round of the playoffs on Jan. 15, 2006 in Indianapolis won't go down as the greatest tackle in Steelers' postseason history in terms of form or ferocity, but it was absolutely, positively one of the most timely.

The Steelers were poised to deliver the knockout punch after taking over on downs at the Indianapolis 2 with 1:20 remaining in regulation in a game they were leading, 21-18. But on the run toward the goal line that would provide the exclamation point running back Jerome Bettis fumbled.

Colts cornerback Nick Harper scooped up the ball and was off and running, seemingly toward the touchdown that would steal the game for Indy and end the Steelers' season in disastrous fashion.

But Roethlisberger stayed with the play, retreated initially in front of Harper and eventually turned to confront him while still retreating at the Colts' 31. Roethlisberger dug in at the 36 and made a desperation dive at Harper, who attempted to cut inside of Roethlisberger. The Steelers' quarterback ended up getting a hand on Harper's foot at the 38 and Harper stumbled down at the Indy 42.

The Colts drove to the Steelers' 28 but kicker Mike Vanderjagt missed a 46-yard field goal attempt with 21 seconds left in the fourth quarter that would have tied the game.