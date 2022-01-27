It wasn't Roethlisberger-to-Holmes to win the Super Bowl, but it was close enough given the circumstances.
Fourth-and-8 from the Ravens' 41-yard line with a game the Steelers had to have to reach the postseason tied at 13-13 with 2:28 remaining in overtime on Jan. 9 at Baltimore.
A shotgun snap, a three-step drop and, finally, a pass massaged through the rain and around leaping defensive tackle Calais Campbell.
Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud makes the catch between his knees and backpedals for a couple of steps in front of a pair of onrushing defenders.
First down, Steelers.
Four snaps later Chris Boswell delivers the kick that wins the game, ensuring in the process that the last regular-season pass of Ben Roethlisberger's storied 18-year career wound up helping to deliver the Steelers into the playoffs.
Add it to the legacy of fourth-quarter comebacks, franchise records and Super Bowls.
Add it to the legend of "Big Ben."
He arrived from Findlay, Ohio.
His final destination, presumably, will be Canton, Ohio.
Following is a look back at a few of the magical moments in between that stand out as unforgettable.
Call them No. 7's Magnificent Seven:
Coming-Out Party
Roethlisberger was having trouble getting the offense in and out of the huddle in a timely manner initially in his first training camp with the Steelers, let alone put his first-round potential on display.
That changed on Aug. 7, 2004.
During an 11-on-11 session on a Saturday afternoon what Roethlisberger was truly capable of came clearly into focus amid the brilliant sunshine bathing Saint Vincent College.
He faked a pitch-left, rolled out to his right and fired mid-stride deep down the seam for a fellow rookie, wide receiver Zamir Cobb.
Cobb made the catch as jaws dropped among those watching from along the sideline.
I remember thinking, "Tommy Maddox can't do that."
Bob Labriola of steelers.com has recalled in print standing next to Tunch Ilkin from such a vantage point, and the Steelers Radio Network analyst and former Steelers offensive tackle's two-word response:
"Brett Favre."
