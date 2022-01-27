Wolfley: Memories of Ben

The flash of power unfolded before me much like a lightning strike announcing the arrival of an oncoming storm. First the flash of light, then the crack of thunder. Ravens DT Haloti Ngata, 350-pounds of Polynesian pachyderm, flashed and threw a powerful uppercut while pass rushing from the 3-technique he had lined up in, across from the outside shoulder of superb Steelers OG Ramon Foster. Ngata threw an uppercut that might have uprooted an oak tree. Foster was in trouble, and he knew it. Trying with all his might to re-route the grinding attack of Ngata, Foster tried to flatten out Ngata's inside rush into center Maurkice Pouncey. Pouncey saw it late, and tried desperately at the last second to drill the rampaging Ngata, but to no avail. As Ngata passed by Roethlisberger, he swung his left hand and hit Ben right in the grille. I mean it was a wicked shot.