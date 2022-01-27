Labriola on Ben Roethlisberger

THE PROMISE

The postmortem of Patriots 41, Steelers 27, the immediate aftermath of another season ended one step short of the ultimate destination was somber, and then the next day it drifted into heartbreaking when Hines Ward wept openly when discussing his part in the team's continued failure to get Jerome Bettis to a Super Bowl. Ward made it sound likely that Bettis would retire during the offseason, but what wasn't public knowledge was the team's youngest player had made a promise to its decorated veteran.

Whichever end of the exchange is deemed most significant – whether it's that a young player actually promised a Super Bowl to a 12-year veteran, or that the veteran thought so much of it that it helped sway him to a 13th – Roethlisberger had flashed (as a 22-year-old) the kind of leader he would turn out to be.

The 2005 regular season wasn't the romp that the previous year's had been. Roethlisberger recorded his first perfect passer rating (158.3) in the opener against Tennessee during which he completed 9-of-11 for 218 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. His first regular-season loss came at Heinz Field to the Patriots on a last-second field goal. The Steelers defeated the Bengals in Cincinnati in a game in which Roethlisberger attempted only 14 passes, but they lost to the same Bengals team in a game that clinched the division title for Cincinnati when he attempted 41 passes. There was a learning curve when it came to utilizing Roethlisberger within the offensive game plans, but by the end of the regular season is seemed as though the Steelers had found the sweet spot.

'ON THE ROAD' TO LOMBARDI NO. 1

The Steelers opened the 2005 postseason as the No. 6 seed in the AFC, which sent them to Paul Brown Stadium for the rubber match vs. the Bengals. Cincinnati would build a couple of 10-point leads in the first half, but on each occasion Ben Roethlisberger and the offense answered with a touchdown drive to tighten things up. The second of those responses came late in the first half when Roethlisberger was 3-for-3 for 74 of the drive's 76 yards, plus the touchdown to Hines Ward. Roethlisberger had been a liability in the 2004 playoffs, but he opened his second go-round in the postseason by completing 14-of-19 for 208 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 31-17 win.

Next up for the Steelers was a return engagement vs. the top-seeded Indianapolis Colts inside the RCA Dome, and if Roethlisberger didn't necessarily have to out-play Peyton Manning, he would have to perform above his level of experience. It started with handling the din inside the dome and progressed from there to taking advantage of the opportunities presented by the Colts defense while not making any of the mistakes that would give Manning any extra possessions or short fields for those extra possessions.

Following the opening kickoff, Roethlisberger completed 6-of 7-for 76 yards and a touchdown, the only incompletion was a drop, and his first two strikes against Tony Dungy's famed cover-2 were to tight end Heath Miller over the middle, precisely at the defense's soft underbelly.

The Colts went three-and-out on each of their opening two possessions before Roethlisberger struck again. On a third-and-10 from the Pittsburgh 39-yard line, he found Ward for 45; two plays later, it was another strike to Miller over the middle and it was 14-0 with 3:12 still to play in the first quarter. The first half ended with the Steelers holding a 14-3 lead, and to everyone not a card-carrying member of the Peyton Manning Fan Club, the best quarterback on the floor of the dome had been the one wearing No. 7 in white. By the time the game ended, Roethlisberger had completed a higher percentage than Manning, threw for more touchdowns, been sacked fewer times, and had a higher passer rating. Oh, and he had one more tackle.

Steelers fans who have visited training camp, or media members who watched any part of those camp-ending softball games pitting the offense vs. the defense, or even people who have shared a foursome with Roethlisberger have some idea what a ridiculously maniacal competitor he is. It can be the pre-practice 40-yard long-toss into a garbage can, or a spirited game of hitting the crossbar with a thrown football from 30 yards away, or a teammate trying to blast a softball past him when he was at shortstop, or standing over a 6-foot downhill putt on No. 18, or every snap of every football game in which he's involved, Roethlisberger wants to WIN. High stakes, low stakes, no stakes. W-I-N.

With less than 80 seconds remaining before the biggest upset of the 2005 season became official, a loose football was bouncing about the RCA Dome rug, and Colts safety Nick Harper was closing on a dead run. The stakes couldn't have been higher, and Roethlisberger delivered. Initially, he played a little rope-a-dope with Harper, and by doing that he kept himself clear of the Colts linemen who were trying to get in front of Harper and escort him to the opposite end zone. Then as Harper got closer, Roethlisberger waited for a clear shot at one of Harper's legs, and then he made his move. He got enough, and Harper hit the turf at the Indianapolis 42-yard line. Roethlisberger won that snap, and by doing so he gave the Steelers defense a chance to make a play to preserve his team's 21-18 lead, or at the very least, he gave Colts kicker Mike Vanderjagt a chance to yak a field goal attempt. When Vanderjagt complied, it was on to Denver to face the No. 2 seed Broncos for the AFC's spot in Super Bowl XL.

Young quarterbacks in such high-pressure situations have been known to experience difficulty swallowing, and the Broncos deployed their defense accordingly. Facing an alignment loaded up to stop the run, Roethlisberger got out his carving knife and the outcome was sealed by halftime. In fashioning a 10-0 lead, Roethlisberger was 7-for-8 for 89 yards and the touchdown, and on the Steelers' other two touchdown drives of the half he completed 6-of-9 for 91 yards and another score. The 23-year-old quarterback finished the first half 13-of-17 (76.5 percent) for 180 yards, with two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 149.1. The Steelers converted 63 percent on third down, they were 4-for-5 in the red zone, and their first four possessions of the game ended field goal, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, for a 24-3 lead. As the teams walked to their locker rooms at halftime, the only statistical categories in which the Broncos had higher numbers were turnovers and punts.

Playoff games on the road are when a team needs great quarterback play, and the Steelers got it from Ben Roethlisberger. In the win over the Bengals, and in the first halves against Indianapolis and Denver, Roethlisberger completed 39-of-55 (71 percent) for 560 yards, with seven touchdowns, one interception, and a rating of 135.6. It was a string of remarkable performances by a quarterback who outplayed the guy on the other team, head-to-head, in three straight road playoff wins, but also a guy who finished seventh in the AFC balloting for the Pro Bowl that same season.