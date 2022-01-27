Ben delivered for 18 seasons

Roethlisberger was the Steelers first-round pick in the 2004 NFL Draft out of Miami of Ohio, the 11th overall pick. He stepped into the starting lineup early, starting in Week 2 of the 2004 season after Tommy Maddox was injured. He led the team to a 13-0 record as a starter, taking the team all the way to the AFC Championship game.

"He was in a very difficult position, having to be a rookie signal caller on a veteran offense where he wasn't asked to be the leader on the offense," said Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis, who was in his ninth season when Roethlisberger was a rookie. "It was a difficult transition for him because you're asking him to be a leader on the field, but when he stepped off the field, he was a rookie again.

"He handled it so well. We were able to keep winning, and we leaned on him. By the end of the year, he was a veteran guy because he had been through so much. On the field was just magical, the things that he was able to do and the way he played like a veteran in his rookie year. He had a challenge, but he was able to face it head on and did a great job."

In his second season he took it one step further, guiding the Steelers to a Super Bowl XL win, which included winning three games on the road in the postseason, and even making a tackle (following a Bettis lost fumble), that saved the postseason run.

It wouldn't take long for Roethlisberger to get the Steelers right back on top again, leading the team to a win in Super Bowl XLIII (2008), with a remarkable pass to Santonio Holmes in the final minute to secure the victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

The two-time Super Bowl champion holds numerous Steelers' records, including passing yards, completions, attempts, completion percentage, passing touchdowns, passing touchdowns of at least 60 yards, passer rating, yards per attempt, 300-yard passing games and 3,000-yard passing seasons, and as well as games played.

Roethlisberger oozed confidence when he took the field and when it came to the fourth quarter, and the game was on the line, he shined the brightest. He had 53 game-winning drives, tied for third all-time in the NFL in that category. He also orchestrated 41 fourth quarterback comebacks.

"For me it felt like we always had a chance when Ben was in the huddle," said former tight end Heath Miller, who was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft, one year after Roethlisberger arrived. "It didn't matter the talent around. We always had a chance no matter who we were playing because he was in the huddle. He had that confidence, something you have to have at that position. Everyone believed in him.