Statement from Rooney on Roethlisberger's retirement

Ben was an integral part of our success since we drafted him in 2004 in the first round. He helped us win two Super Bowls during his career, and we are forever grateful for all the success he has helped bring to the organization the past 18 years. Ben will always be viewed as one of the all-time greats in our team history, and his determination, toughness and competitiveness will be remembered by everyone in the organization as well as Steeler Nation throughout the world.