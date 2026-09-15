Kenny Chesney to Bring Original Vibe Room Tour to Pittsburgh

Some things are inevitable! After two years – and close to 400,000 tickets – exploring the deeply dimensional Sphere Las Vegas, Kenny Chesney ends the suspense by announcing his return to stadiums with the Original Vibe Room Tour 2027. Kicking off April 24 for his eighth appearance at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, the OVRT will play only stadiums, wrapping up at Foxboro's Gillette Stadium August 28.

CMA 2020 Entertainer of the Year Eric Church, who not only toured with Chesney on the massive 2013 No Shoes Nation Tour, but came out nightly and sang with the East Tennessean, joins for the full run. Adding even more guitar-forward, songwriter-driven charge is Rock & Roll of Fame inductee, 9x GRAMMY winner and good friend Sheryl Crow.

"When we started to talk about touring next year, all I could think about was how good those stadiums feel… how loud, how fast, how much energy comes hurling at us," Chesney says of the decision to do an all-stadium tour. "I don't think I knew how much I missed it. And when it hit me, as well watching comments on Instagram and Facebook, I realized: we should make next year be all about the stadiums. So, we did.

"To make it really hit, I called Eric, who'd come out that first weekend in Vegas and sang a few with me, to see if he'd want to do this. He was in. Then to give fans a twist, something a little different, but someone who rocks and everyone in No Shoes Nation loves, I asked Sheryl Crow if she wanted to come play with us; and she said, 'Yes.' Suddenly, we've got all that high-powered energy, and it was starting to feel the same way we did way back in the day…"

That blast of excitement, the insanity of those first years of selling a million tickets every summer, there was no denying that passion. When Chesney started thinking about how much music he'd made, how many millions of miles he'd traveled, he realized not only was he fired up to get out there, it reminded him of 2002's No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems Tour. And that's when the tour name hit him.

"It was such a rush," Chesney recalls. "And this feels just like that. Three people who know each other, are friends and love to play taking it out on the road for the summer. That kind of camaraderie matches everything about what made me want to chase this dream in the first place, that adventure and fun defined us. For me, there was only one name: the Original Vibe Room Tour, because this time, with these people, I want everyone in the Vibe.

"We started the Vibe Room in 2002 as a place for our people – the adults, guests, musicians – to come together, get a drink, hang out, meet up, maybe make some new friends. It was a fun place, and I feel like that's what 2027's gonna be all about. So what else would we call it?"

Even more thrilling, beyond first-time plays in Greenville, N.C.'s home of the East Carolina University Pirates, and Ames, Iowa's home of the Iowa State Cyclones, this tour marks homecomings across the line-up. After 24 shows at New England's Gillette Stadium, it will mark Chesney's 13th year in Pittsburgh and Detroit, 12th stadium show in Philadelphia, ninth stop in New Jersey, Dallas-Fort Worth and Kansas City, with Tampa and Chicago logging their eighth stadium concert.

"It's crazy to think these stadiums where I see football played every week are like coming home for the band and myself, but also really No Shoes Nation which rose out of these stadium parking lots. Stadiums are where we come most alive – and this tour's taking it to a whole other level.

"We've got this new album that's already done insane things, starting with 'Carry On,' the very first single," Chesney offers. "You can feel the energy around this music, Silver Sands Marina and the tracks that are already out there. We've got great new music to add in, plus so many songs that bring the summer to life. This is everything the band and I live for."

In keeping with the spirit of returning to how it all began, Chesney has tapped fellow East Tennessee artist/songwriter Greylan James to open the powerhouse show. The Academy of Country Music Song of the Year winner – and CMA Song of the Year nominee – for Jordan Davis' "Next Thing You Know" has notched hits for Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, Chesney and more, as well as breaking into the Top 20 with his own "Water At A Wedding."

"It's gonna be an amazing summer. I can't believe we're here again, and I can't wait to get out there and start doing it. The Original Vibe Room Tour 2027 is gonna be all the things, but especially a lot of fun, a lot of music and a lot of songs people have lived their lives to.

"Get ready. We're coming."

Fans can register now at KennyChesney.com for early access to tickets, with presale registrations powered by Seated. Registered fans will receive a code before the Vibe Room Presale begins on Thursday, September 17 at 10am local time. Registration is free, but it does not guarantee tickets. For questions about the presale registration process, please visit support.seated.com.

Kenny Chesney's Original Vibe Room Tour is Presented by Blue Chair Bay® Rum. Founded in 2011 by the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, Blue Chair Bay remains a truly independent brand and a reflection of the quality and spirit Chesney wants for his fans.

About Eric Church

A seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner (including 2020's Entertainer of the Year), *TIME*100(opens in new tab) Philanthropy 2025 honoree and 11-time GRAMMY nominee – including four nods for Best Country Album, Eric Church has built a passionate fan base through his critically acclaimed catalog of music, including brand new song "On The Road." Church's 2024 release, "Darkest Hour," saw the superstar signing over all of his publishing royalties to the people of North Carolina to provide immediate relief following the devastation of Hurricane Helene, while also providing ongoing funds to support a more resilient future for his home state. The song is featured on his GRAMMY-nominated 2025 album, Evangeline vs. The Machine. That project followed prior releases including the Heart & Soul triple album ("Stick That In Your Country Song," "Hell Of A View"), RIAA Gold-certified Desperate Man ("Some Of It," "Desperate Man"), Platinum-certified Sinners Like Me ("How 'Bout You," "Guys Like Me"), Carolina ("Smoke a Little Smoke," "Love Your Love the Most") and Mr. Misunderstood ("Record Year," "Round Here Buzz"), Double-Platinum certified The Outsiders ("Like a Wrecking Ball," "Talladega") and 4x Platinum-certified Chief ("Springsteen," "Drink In My Hand"), as well as 32 Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum certified songs. Church is also a minority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, a co-owner of the iconic Field & Stream brand, and has his own SiriusXM music channel, "Eric Church Outsiders Radio," his own liquor offering, Whiskey JYPSI, and his own six-story venue on Nashville's famed lower Broadway, Chief's.

About Sheryl Crow

Songwriter. Activist. Rock star. Woman. Champion. Mother. Nine-time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sheryl Crow is many things, but at the core, she remains a creative spirit channeling her talents into music that lifts people up, brings them together, and speaks to the truths on the horizon. Twenty-five years after winning her first Grammy, as well as Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "All I Wanna Do," the Kennett, Missouri-born guitarist/vocalist/creative thought about all she'd done, the places she'd been, the lives that'd touched hers – and saw the rich tapestry her journey had become. Crow's is a career beyond dreams, with songs that defined the third wave of feminism, a rockist's ability to sweep the pop charts without losing any edge and enough wide-open Midwestern joy to captivate the world. Crow was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. She has sold over 50 million albums worldwide, with seven albums charting in the Top 10, and five certified for multi-Platinum sales. Crow has been feted by a new generation of singer-songwriters who have covered her songs and talked about her influence, including Phoebe Bridgers, H.E.R, Haim, Maren Morris, Lorde, Sasami, Best Coast, and Brandi Carlile. In 2019, Crow released her critically acclaimed album THREADS via The Valory Music Co., a collection of collaborations made with and in tribute to artists with whom Crow has musical connections. And in turn, she seeks to inspire people through her music and songs, especially the younger generation. "The passion and ability of our young people to dig deep and express themselves energizes and encourages me endlessly," Crow says. "It thrills me to see their passion and will to change the world." In 2022, the full-length documentary film based on Crow's life and career, entitled Sheryl, premiered to critical acclaim at the SXSW Film Festival ahead of its network premiere on SHOWTIME. An intimate story of song and sacrifice, Sheryl navigates an iconic yet arduous musical career while the artist battles sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame, before harnessing the power of her gift. Crow released her 11th full-length studio album, Evolution, on March 29, 2024, and has continued to be outspoken on issues with latest singles "New Normal" and "See You On The Other Side."