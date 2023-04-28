Jones selects his number

Jones, who wore No. 59 in college, is wearing No. 77 to honor his late University of Georgia teammate, Devin Willock, who was killed in a car accident in January.

"It's in honor of my teammate that passed. He wore No. 77," said Jones. "I talked to the equipment manager, and he said No. 59 is not available right now. No. 77 was another option. So, I felt like I would do that for him, his family and myself."