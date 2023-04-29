How Darnell Washington fits with the Steelers

Washington won as a blocker in college because of his size and strength, but he'll need to continue to refine his technique at the NFL level. But unlike many tight ends coming out of college, he's also not a stranger to lining up in-line. He did that on two-thirds of his collegiate snaps.

"He's a giant human being that takes pride in blocking," said Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada. "He enjoys being a blocker. He understands what his body can do. He can catch some balls. They had so many weapons at Georgia that I don't think his totals would be what you might think they could be, but he is definitely a blocker."

That role of the No. 2 blocking tight end behind Pat Freiermuth currently falls on veteran Zach Gentry, who was re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason, but the Steelers did use more two and three tight end sets in 2022 than they had in previous years.

The addition of Washington also would seem to signal that 2022 sixth-round draft pick Connor Heyward will be making a move to fullback on a more permanent basis, though he is still certainly capable of doing some tight end work as he showed in his rookie season.