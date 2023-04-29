What to like about: Darnell Washington

THIRD ROUND
Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
WHERE HE'S FROM: Another pick, another player from the football factory that is the University of Georgia. Washington arrived in Athens from Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas as a five-star recruit and the No. 2 prospect nationally behind Drew Sanders, according to draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic. Washington's recruiting class at Georgia in 2020 included Kelee Ringo, Broderick Jones and Jalen Carter.
WHAT HE'S DONE: Washington caught 45 passes for 774 yards and three touchdowns, not in the 2022 season but over the course of three seasons at UGA. Although head coach Kirby Smart considers him "a great ball-in-the-air guy," Washington wasn't often a focal point of the offense other than to be deployed as a blocker. That might have had something to do with Washington being 6-foot-65/8 and 264 pounds, and his voracious appetite for blocking. Injuries have also limited his opportunities over the years (27 career games played in three seasons, 15 in 2022). But did we mention he's 6-foot-65/8 and 264 pounds and, in the assessment of NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, an "unbelievable" blocker? Washington can get down the seam and offer a huge catching radius, he just isn't asked to do such things often.
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: "You have this piece of clay to work with as a route runner and pass catcher. This guy's gonna enter the league and function as a sixth offensive lineman (initially). That's what he can do in the run game." _ Jeremiah