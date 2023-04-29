Steelers select Darnell Washington in the third round

High School: Desert Pines HS, coached by Tico Rodriguez...selected to play for Team Pressure in the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game, where he committed to Georgia in front of a national ESPN2 audience...247Sports.com composite five-star prospect...ranked as the #23 overall prospect nationally, the #1 athlete nationally and the top prospect in Nevada...ESPN.com five-star prospect, #19 overall prospect nationally, #1 tight end prospect nationally and #1 prospect in Nevada...PrepStar Magazine _five-star prospect, Top 150 Dream Team, #1 Athlete, and ranked #13 prospect nationally...rivals.com five-star prospect, #32 overall prospect nationally, #2 overall athlete prospect and #1 prospect in Nevada...honored as the No. 16 prospect nationally in the _USA Today_ Chosen 25 in the preseason...as a senior, helped lead Desert Pines to the No. 3 state ranking, an 11-1 record, 43.6 points per game and the 2019 NIAA Class 4A state semifinals...hauled in 31 catches for 586 receiving yards and four touchdowns his senior season, averaging 18.9 yards per reception...also played defensive end for DPHS, notching 15 tackles, four for loss, and an interception...selected to play for Team Driplomats at the 2019 Opening Finals, where he threw the top powerball throw (51 feet) on record and caught 17 passes for three touchdowns in 7-on-7 play...recognized with the 2018-19 _Las Vegas Review Journal Richard Nelson Courage Award for overcoming obstacles to achieve athletic success...named to the 2018 USA Today All-USA and NIAA All-State Class 4A Second Team offenses following his junior season...also competed for the Jaguars varsity basketball team, averaging 11 points and 12 rebounds per game as a junior.