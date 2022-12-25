Heyward is Steelers Digest Player of Week

CAM HEYWARD

Defensive Tackle

The Steelers trailed, 10-6, and the game clock showed just under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Las Vegas had the ball, the NFL's leading rusher in Josh Jacobs in the backfield, and a dynamic receiver named Davante Adams on the perimeter. The Steelers had Cam Heyward.

The Pittsburgh offense would need two possessions to put together the game-winning touchdown drive that ended up covering 76 yards in 10 plays, which meant the defense needed two stops vs. the Raiders to get the ball back for the offense. During those two Las Vegas possessions, Heyward had 3 tackles and a sack, and the Raiders ran only 8 plays and punted twice.

Heyward finished with 7 tackles, including 3 for loss, 2 sacks, and a pass batted at the line of scrimmage. He is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.