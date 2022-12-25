Player of the Week

Heyward is Steelers Digest Player of Week

Dec 24, 2022 at 11:20 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

CAM HEYWARD
Defensive Tackle

The Steelers trailed, 10-6, and the game clock showed just under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Las Vegas had the ball, the NFL's leading rusher in Josh Jacobs in the backfield, and a dynamic receiver named Davante Adams on the perimeter. The Steelers had Cam Heyward.

The Pittsburgh offense would need two possessions to put together the game-winning touchdown drive that ended up covering 76 yards in 10 plays, which meant the defense needed two stops vs. the Raiders to get the ball back for the offense. During those two Las Vegas possessions, Heyward had 3 tackles and a sack, and the Raiders ran only 8 plays and punted twice.

Heyward finished with 7 tackles, including 3 for loss, 2 sacks, and a pass batted at the line of scrimmage. He is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were George Pickens, who caught 5 passes for 57 yards and the 14-yard touchdown with 46 seconds left to provide the winning points; Kenny Pickett, who completed 26-of-39 (66.7 percent) for 244 yards, with 1 touchdown, 1 interception, and a rating of 81.6; Cam Sutton, who had three tackles, the interception with 29 seconds left, and 2 passes defensed; Minkah Fitzpatrick, who had 2 tackles and an interception; Najee Harris, who rushed for 53 yards and caught passes for 42 more to finish with 95 yards from scrimmage; and Arthur Maulet, who had 1 tackle and 1 interception.

Related Content

news

Johnson is Digest Player of the Week

A perfect catch percentage plus 5 conversions on third downs were critical in the 24-16 victory

news

Pickens is Digest Player of the Week

He averaged 26 yards on his 3 receptions, with a fourth target drawing a DPI in the end zone

news

Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

Led the defense in tackles vs. a top rushing offense, then iced the win with an interception

news

Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

During the decisive TD drive in the 4th quarter, he was accurate, decisive, and poised

news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

90 yards rushing, 116 yards from scrimmage, 2 TDs builds upon last week's performance

news

Reed is Digest Player of the Week

His sack and a pass defensed helped keep the game relatively close early

news

Freiermuth is Digest Player of the Week

His 8 catches for 75 yards led the team in both categories in 16-10 loss in Miami

news

Claypool is Digest Player of the Week

Third-year wide receiver played big vs. Bucs, and it had nothing to do with his height

news

Heyward is Digest Player of the Week

Even on a day when the opponent scored 38 points, Heyward found a way to be a standout

news

Pickens is Digest Player of the Week

His 102 yards receiving was the highest single-game total for a Steelers RB or WR in 2022

news

Highsmith is Digest Player of the Week

Third-year OLB finished with 1.5 of the team's 2 sacks and 1 of the team's 2 tackles for loss

Advertising