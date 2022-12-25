Heyward is Steelers Digest Player of Week

CAM HEYWARD
Defensive Tackle
The Steelers trailed, 10-6, and the game clock showed just under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Las Vegas had the ball, the NFL's leading rusher in Josh Jacobs in the backfield, and a dynamic receiver named Davante Adams on the perimeter. The Steelers had Cam Heyward.
The Pittsburgh offense would need two possessions to put together the game-winning touchdown drive that ended up covering 76 yards in 10 plays, which meant the defense needed two stops vs. the Raiders to get the ball back for the offense. During those two Las Vegas possessions, Heyward had 3 tackles and a sack, and the Raiders ran only 8 plays and punted twice.
Heyward finished with 7 tackles, including 3 for loss, 2 sacks, and a pass batted at the line of scrimmage. He is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.
Also considered were George Pickens, who caught 5 passes for 57 yards and the 14-yard touchdown with 46 seconds left to provide the winning points; Kenny Pickett, who completed 26-of-39 (66.7 percent) for 244 yards, with 1 touchdown, 1 interception, and a rating of 81.6; Cam Sutton, who had three tackles, the interception with 29 seconds left, and 2 passes defensed; Minkah Fitzpatrick, who had 2 tackles and an interception; Najee Harris, who rushed for 53 yards and caught passes for 42 more to finish with 95 yards from scrimmage; and Arthur Maulet, who had 1 tackle and 1 interception.