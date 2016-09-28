Harrison, defense got it done

The game wasn't just about statistics, though. It was about getting back to where the Steelers are accustomed to being.

With the 20-12 win over the Chiefs, the Steelers clinched a playoff spot after missing the postseason the previous two years.

"A big fight by our football team," said Coach Mike Tomlin afterwards. "We did what was necessary to secure victory. A lot of efforts to point out. Really just loved the spirit of the defense. We challenged those guys this week. Our defense had to play tough in the red area to keep the playing field level. I thought that they responded to that challenge."

The defense held the Chiefs to four Cairo Santos field goals on the day, keeping them out of the end zone with big play after big play.

In the second quarter, with just seconds on the clock, the Chiefs decided to go for it on fourth-and-one from the 12-yard line. Jamaal Charles took it up the middle, but was stopped by Ryan Shazier and William Gay for no gain, sending the Steelers into the half up 10-6.