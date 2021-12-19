Player of the Week

Haden is the Digest Player of the Week

Dec 19, 2021 at 05:20 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

JOE HADEN
Cornerback

It could've been T.J. Watt. Or Minkah Fitzpatrick. Or Cam Heyward. Or Chris Boswell. But just as the key to real estate is location, location, location, the key to coming out on top in a game that was must-win in every sense except the mathematical is timing. Joe Haden didn't make as many tackles as most of his teammates on defense, nor was he in the middle of as much of the action as some of his fellow defensive backs, but when the Steelers absolutely, positively had to have somebody step up and make a play, Joe Haden stepped up and made it.

On a fourth-and-7 from the Pittsburgh 16-yard line with 46 seconds remaining and the Titans needing a touchdown to erase what was a 19-13 Steelers lead at the time, Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill dumped the ball over the middle to wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who turned upfield and made a beeline for the first down marker. Shortly after, Westbrook-Ikhine was met by Haden in the open field. And when 6-foot-2, 211 pounds of receiver crashed into 5-foot-11, 195 pounds of cornerback, the smaller guy came up bigger.

Haden made the tackle short of the line to gain, the play held up under review, the Steelers took over the ball on downs, Ben Roethlisberger took a knee, and Pittsburgh had a necessary 19-13 victory over the Titans on Sunday at Heinz Field. And Haden, who finished with two tackles, one of which ended the game, and a fumble recovery that led to one of the Steelers four second-half field goals, is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered was T.J. Watt, who finished with five tackles, 1.5 sacks to up his total so far in 2021 to 17.5 and break James Harrison's single-season franchise record of 16, plus three hits on the quarterback, and a fumble recovery; Minkah Fitzpatrick, who led the team with 14 tackles and recovered a fumble; Chris Boswell, who was 4-for-5 on field goals, including 3-for-3 in the fourth quarter when the Steelers went from a 13-10 deficit to a 19-13 lead; Joe Schobert, who had seven tackles, and an interception; Terrell Edmunds, who had 10 tackles, including two for loss; and Derrick Tuszka, who had three tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Related Content

news

Ahkello is Digest Player of the Week

His 2 interceptions over a four-possession span in the second half helped fuel the comeback
news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

His 3.5 sacks, pressure on Jackson on decisive 2-point attempt help end 3-game winless streak
news

Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

In his return to the lineup, Fitzpatrick contributed 8 tackles and his first interception of 2021
news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

Roethlisberger keyed a rally that had the team score 27 points in the fourth quarter
news

Heyward is Digest Player of the Week

His two sacks late in a tie game could have set up the team to pull out a victory
news

Freiermuth is Digest Player of the Week

Of his five catches, two were TDs and a third provided the final 13 yards for the deciding FG
news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

Roethlisberger to Garrett: 'He can keep the tombstone in his yard; I'll take the win.'
news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

His two sacks and a forced fumble all came in overtime to provide the difference in a 23-20 win
news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

His overall passer rating for the game was 120.9, and on third downs it was 147.0
news

Bush is Digest Player of the Week

He finished with six tackles plus this first-half sack of Aaron Rodgers
news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

His 14 catches vs. the Bengals set a single-game receptions record by a RB
Advertising