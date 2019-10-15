Group effort needed

Oct 15, 2019 at 06:30 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

As Isaiah Buggs stood at his locker on Tuesday following practice, he did what he normally does when he sees the media heading his way. He slid out of the way to make room for them as he is so accustomed to everyone heading to the locker next to his, which belongs to Cam Heyward.

This time, though, everyone was surrounding Buggs.

"They are coming for you man," Heyward bellowed.

Just a few hours earlier the team placed defensive end Stephon Tuitt on the reserve/injured list with a pectoral injury and Buggs, one of the team's sixth round picks this year, will be among those counted on to pick up the slack, going from being inactive on a regular basis to working into the rotation at defensive end to give others a breather.

And he is going to use everything Tuitt taught him as he takes on whatever is asked of him.

"He taught me all the aspects of the game, how to transition from college to the NFL and being a great pro," said Buggs. "Tuitt taught me a lot when I first came here. In the summer he taught me a lot. He helped me with a lot of things in the preseason. He is like a big brother to me. Every time I step on the field it's going to be for him.

"Watching these veterans, practicing with them every day and they guide me, I am ready."

While he is ready to step up, Buggs feels the same way as everyone else in the locker room. They are hurting for Tuitt, who was having a strong season.

"Just to see him go down is not good," said Buggs. 'It's kind of hurting. He always told me to keep my head up on days when I felt down, when I wasn't playing. Now the opportunity is here, presented to me, I have to stand up and do it right for him. Everything that is being presented to me is for him.

"I know how he is feeling right now. He was having a marvelous year. He was being dominant. He is going to tell me it's time to step up and be the bigger person and take over. I am going to follow behind Cam and all the veteran guys, and they are going to lead me in the right direction."

Tuitt was tied for the team lead with 3 ½ sacks and six tackles for a loss. He also had six quarterback hits before suffering the injury.

"We have to hold down the fort," said Heyward, who tore his pectoral muscle in 2016 and said one of the toughest things early on is adjusting to having to sleep sitting up. "Tuitt is a heck of a player. We aren't asking anybody to emulate him, just to get the job done. I thought Tuitt was having a heck of a year. You never want to see a guy go down. He has made a lot of progress. I was proud of him. I would like to think he was having a Pro Bowl, All-Pro year. Now he has a setback. He is going to bounce back in a big way."

He isn't going to be an easy player to replace, but the good news is the Steelers have depth at the position that is ready to step up. Tyson Alualu took over against the Chargers and the former No. 1 pick is ready to take on the starting role in Tuitt's absence.

"When you come in as a backup, when you spell those guys, you don't want to have a drop off," said Alualu. "You don't want to be the reason why they can't come out of the game or don't want to have breaks. I just try to make the most of the opportunity, play well, help our group and help this team win games.

"Injuries are part of the game. It's always about the next man up. It's not all on me. It's the group. We have to come together and pick up the slack because we are losing a great player. We have to play better as a unit. When you lose a great player like Tuitt for a year it's tough. Everybody has to play their best game. I know for me I have to be my best day in and day out. It's not all on me. We have a great group, great depth with Buggs and bringing L.T. (Walton) back. That is huge. We have to play well together to help this team win."

PHOTOS: Practice - Bye Week - Day 1

The Steelers prepare for the Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins

Jordan Dangerfield
1 / 25

Jordan Dangerfield

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Donte Moncrief
2 / 25

Donte Moncrief

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Head Coach Mike Tomlin
3 / 25

Head Coach Mike Tomlin

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Paxton Lynch
4 / 25

Paxton Lynch

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Devlin Hodges
5 / 25

Devlin Hodges

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Dangerfield
6 / 25

Jordan Dangerfield

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Chukwuma Okorafor
7 / 25

Chukwuma Okorafor

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Terrell Edmund and Benny Snell Jr.
8 / 25

Terrell Edmund and Benny Snell Jr.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Artie Burns
9 / 25

Artie Burns

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Edmunds
10 / 25

Trey Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Minkah Fitzpatrick
11 / 25

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Dangerfield and Mike Hilton
12 / 25

Jordan Dangerfield and Mike Hilton

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Minkah Fitzpatrick
13 / 25

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Edmunds
14 / 25

Trey Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr.
15 / 25

Benny Snell Jr.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Terrell Edmunds
16 / 25

Terrell Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tevin Jones
17 / 25

Tevin Jones

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Kameron Kelly
18 / 25

Kameron Kelly

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Minkah Fitzpatrick
19 / 25

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Eddie Faulkner and Trey Edmunds
20 / 25

Eddie Faulkner and Trey Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Sutton
21 / 25

Cameron Sutton

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ray Sherman
22 / 25

Ray Sherman

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Hilton
23 / 25

Mike Hilton

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tevin Jones
24 / 25

Tevin Jones

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Marcus Allen
25 / 25

Marcus Allen

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Alualu was referring to L.T. Walton, who the Steelers signed when they placed Tuitt on the reserve/injured list. Walton was selected by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He played in four games in 2018, against Kansas City, Carolina, Jacksonville and Denver, recording a tackle and a pass defense.

Walton has been used throughout his career mainly in a reserve role, playing in 36 games with four starts, all in the 2016 season. He has recorded 19 tackles, including 14 solo stops, three passes defensed, and two sacks during the 2017 season.

"It feels good to be back," said Walton, who was at home in Houston when he got the call to come back. "I had a feeling it was a possibility, especially with me being here in the past and understanding how things work here. I was trying to put my hand in the pile and do the right thing. Whatever is necessary, I'm going to put my hand in the pile and let's go.

"I have been here for a while. I understand what it takes to be a Steeler."

Related Content

news

Steelers reduce roster to 80 players

The Steelers released five players to get down to the mandatory 80-man roster

news

Heyward helps to sack hunger

Cameron Heyward worked in conjunction with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to help sack childhood hunger

news

Where it airs: Steelers-Lions

Complete coverage of how to watch, listen and live stream the Steelers preseason game vs. the Detroit Lions

news

Asked and Answered: Aug. 23

There is a difference in the NFL between a mobile quarterback and a running quarterback

news

Preseason blog: Evaluating the tape

A look at all the news and happenings as the Steelers prepare for their final preseason game

news

Back to school in style

The Steelers took part in the Pittsburgh Public Schools Back to School event, while Alex Highsmith helped students at Clairton Elementary School

news

Not what they wanted to see

Offensive line responds to being put 'up on the board' by Mike Tomlin

news

Steelers sign Ealy

The Steelers signed offensive tackle Adrian Ealy

news

Heyward ranked No. 42 in NFL's Top 100

Cameron Heyward came in No. 42 in the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2022

news

After Further Review: In the eye of the beholder

Winning preseason games isn't insignificant to the Steelers at 2-0

news

Labriola on the win over the Jaguars

Tomlin: 'Obviously we've got some correcting and some things to do based on that performance'

news

Steelers defeat Jaguars, 16-15

Steelers see what they wanted to see from Pickett in win over Jaguars

Advertising