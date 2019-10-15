Group effort needed

While he is ready to step up, Buggs feels the same way as everyone else in the locker room. They are hurting for Tuitt, who was having a strong season.

"Just to see him go down is not good," said Buggs. 'It's kind of hurting. He always told me to keep my head up on days when I felt down, when I wasn't playing. Now the opportunity is here, presented to me, I have to stand up and do it right for him. Everything that is being presented to me is for him.

"I know how he is feeling right now. He was having a marvelous year. He was being dominant. He is going to tell me it's time to step up and be the bigger person and take over. I am going to follow behind Cam and all the veteran guys, and they are going to lead me in the right direction."

Tuitt was tied for the team lead with 3 ½ sacks and six tackles for a loss. He also had six quarterback hits before suffering the injury.

"We have to hold down the fort," said Heyward, who tore his pectoral muscle in 2016 and said one of the toughest things early on is adjusting to having to sleep sitting up. "Tuitt is a heck of a player. We aren't asking anybody to emulate him, just to get the job done. I thought Tuitt was having a heck of a year. You never want to see a guy go down. He has made a lot of progress. I was proud of him. I would like to think he was having a Pro Bowl, All-Pro year. Now he has a setback. He is going to bounce back in a big way."

He isn't going to be an easy player to replace, but the good news is the Steelers have depth at the position that is ready to step up. Tyson Alualu took over against the Chargers and the former No. 1 pick is ready to take on the starting role in Tuitt's absence.

"When you come in as a backup, when you spell those guys, you don't want to have a drop off," said Alualu. "You don't want to be the reason why they can't come out of the game or don't want to have breaks. I just try to make the most of the opportunity, play well, help our group and help this team win games.