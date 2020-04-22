DeCastro was 'ecstatic' when he got the call

"I had no idea if the Steelers were interested in drafting me. There is so much smoke and mirrors being played. You couldn't even think or worry about who was going to take you, being there are so many trades and variables and things that can happen and needs can change around by the time of somebody's pick.

"On draft day I went to class and worked out. I wasn't nervous. I just wanted to have a team. I watched the draft at the house of the host family I lived with during the summer. My parents came down, a couple of buddies and my teammates. It's nerve-racking when you start watching because you are seeing your name up there and you are thinking just let me get picked.

"My phone rang around pick 20 and I was picked 24th. I saw a Pennsylvania area code and was thinking, the picks are so far off, but that must have been it. I answered and it was Kevin Colbert and everyone. It was just a blur. It was like what is going on. It's nice once it's over with. My dad was quiet; that is how he is. My mom might have cried a little bit, that is how my mom is.