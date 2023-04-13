A heartwarming day in Harvin's life

Leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft, Steelers players will be sharing their Draft Day Memories, from the time they went to the NFL Scouting Combine, through the moment they were drafted. In this installment, punter Pressley Harvin III gives his take.

Pressley Harvin III - 2021 NFL Draft - 7th Round

When I came out draft eligible, one of the first things I thought about was the combine. I did wind up getting invited to it, but we didn't have it because of covid. It's something that gives guys exposure. You get a chance to get in front of the scouts and different organizations and things like that, to put your best foot forward. Not having that situation and that opportunity in front of me, I knew I had to just ball out at pro day. We had an early pro day too. That allowed me to get that out of the way early and then have a lot more time to get feedback from coaches of what to work on and things like that.

(Steelers special teams coordinator) Danny Smith was running my pro day workout so it kind of worked out in my favor. I talked to Danny a lot along the way, a good little bit throughout the process of the draft. I had a feeling he was going to be there to do it. I knew I had to put my best foot forward in front of him. He knows every single thing about the game, especially special teams stuff. I had to ball out.

We had about 20 people working out at my pro day. It was my entire class, and we had a couple of guys from around Atlanta from different schools that wanted to do it for exposure. Not having the actual combine, it was completely different. It's like an abstract way of getting into the NFL, but it did work out in my favor. But if I was to go back, I would love to do the combine honestly just for the exposure. They still sent us all of the combine gear. We had meetings and stuff, but it just wasn't the same thing, especially getting that invite early on and we didn't get word right away that it was going to be canceled. I had hopes for it, but it didn't work out.

Having my pro day be one of the earlier ones, that gave me a lot of time afterwards to just keep working. At that point I knew what to work on, what was being looked for. That did help.

And my relationship with Danny Smith helped. It was prior to my pro day that he called me one random day. We had a really good talk. It was down to earth. The first thing we talked about was personalities, what I like to do, things like that. Then we just dove straight into football talk. It was cool. After that conversation I felt like I knew everything about him. I felt extremely comfortable with Danny, a great coach to be around. He is old school, which is good because I've had old school coaches just about my entire career. Just the work ethic. You just have to keep working.

In the end, if we had the combine, I might not have had that conversation with him. It was different for our group with the way coaches had the interviews and reached out to us. Normally you have all of that in person. With covid we didn't have that opportunity to do those things. It was all zoom calls the whole time and it was a little bit weird, but it was still an opportunity. I was still talking to organizations and trying to put my best foot forward. It was different. But I'm appreciative of it and definitely appreciative of Danny because when he came down to my workout, he actually got a chance to meet my family. And he met his Georgia Tech family again. It felt good to have someone there who already knows the road from Georgia Tech to being in the league and coaching for how long he has. It made me feel a lot better, especially on that pro day in 45-degree weather and rain. It made me feel a lot better.

As far as the pro day, it was stressful. That day was extremely stressful. I was supposed to kick last. I ended up doing it first thing of the entire pro day, after weigh in and stuff. That was because of conditions and things outside. We have an indoor facility at Georgia Tech, but indoors was not tall enough. We were trying to beat the rain. So, at 8:30 a.m. I'm outside trying to kick in the weather. I think Danny wound up working me for an hour. It was a long day. It was an extremely good process. The workout went pretty well. We had really good exposure from teams being there. It was a good day.