A surreal day for Highsmith

Leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft, Steelers players will be sharing their Draft Day Memories, from the time they went to the NFL Scouting Combine, through the moment they were drafted. In this installment, linebacker Alex Highsmith gives his take.

Alex Highsmith - 2020 NFL Draft - 3rd Round

For me, going to the NFL Combine was a dream come true. Growing up, watching the combine my whole life, I've seen guys run the forty and stuff like that. It is crazy how much goes into the combine. Just how much goes into it really is a bit of a surprise. I knew it was a lot but the meetings and all the medicals and stuff like that. I didn't know that much went into it. It's more than just that day. A lot of people don't know that we're there the whole week with medicals, media interviews, interviews with coaches and teams and stuff like that. It was a really cool process and I enjoyed it. I wanted to make the most of it. I still remember it was one of the most nervous moments of my life when I was out there running the 40-yard dash, waiting there at the line and my heart was racing and it's super quiet. No one's talking. Your friends and family are watching it on television.

I think I made the most of it. It was a cool experience. I was putting my best foot forward, doing what I needed to do. You are nervous having all those coaches, general managers and scouts watch you. All I could do was go out there and do my best. I felt like I did that.

For the 40-yard dash, they don't show the time in there. I thought you would be able to see the time because you see a lot of guys looking up. What you do is you run and then go back to your phone. I ran it. I was just anxious walking all the way back to my phone. I opened it up and everyone's like good job, good job. So that was definitely an anxious moment, waiting to see what I did, what I got. My second one was a little slower. But it was still a pretty wild moment.