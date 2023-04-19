A sigh of relief for Freiermuth

Leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft, Steelers players will be sharing their Draft Day Memories, from the time they went to the NFL Scouting Combine, through the moment they were drafted. In this installment, tight end Pat Freiermuth gives his take.

Pat Freiermuth - 2021 NFL Draft - 2nd Round

Things were a bit different for my draft class compared to some others. It was strange because we didn't have the NFL Combine because of covid. That's part of the journey, going to the combine and it's an exciting time. For me, though, I was excited because of surgery I couldn't really do anything at the combine anyway. I would have just been there watching and going through the medical stuff and interviews. I was able to keep doing rehab and wait to showcase my stuff at the pro day.

The good thing is we did have our pro day at Penn State. That was definitely exciting. It was nerve wracking because that's where you showcase your talent in front of NFL personnel. I was definitely nervous. After the day was done, there was a big sigh of relief because you know that's the final interviews. It definitely is a stressful day. But at the end, it was it was great to look back and be appreciative of that process.

The Steelers were at my pro day and our tight ends coach, Alfredo Roberts, was the one who worked me out. He came up to me and asked what my plan was, and I told him, and I was wanning up by myself. He grabbed me and put me through a warmup before the whole pro day. Put me through some drills before everything. We hit it off.

Coach (Mike) Tomlin and Kevin Colbert were there with Alfredo. I just thought they were there for the bigger guys on our team. The Steelers had Eric Ebron already on the roster, so I didn't know if they would want to draft a tight end. It was cool to see them there.

It's kind of crazy at the pro day because your goal is to get to the NFL, and I didn't realize how much the business side and decisions went into everything and how much people have a say. Seeing the intricacies of how different organizations do things, the emphasis they put on it, was cool. Obviously, they are looking around at other pro days before us and after us, but at Penn State we had a big pro day, a lot of general managers, a lot of head coaches. It was cool to perform in front of them. It was also cool to build relationships with other coaches, scouts and general managers through that process.

I didn't interview with Pittsburgh that much for the draft process. I only talked to them once. It was (Matt) Canada, Alfredo, Coach T and Kevin. My agent said they're interested, but I didn't really believe it.