Robinson chased his dream

The Steelers were at my pro day. We went out to dinner with them the night before. It was me and some of my teammates. We talked, shared stories. Got to know each other. It was a surreal moment. It brought me joy. I just wanted to blend in some at dinner, but make an impression too. I really didn't know after the dinner if they were interested or not. I got invited to the facility in Pittsburgh before the draft, so it felt like there was some interest.

Going on the visit, it was the first time I was in Pittsburgh, it was the first time I was up North. I'm used to being down South. Just seeing how different it was. The day I got to the facility, I had never seen anything like it. For me it was a dream come true. I was texting my brother telling him what I was doing because this was something we thought about my whole life. To be in the moment and be invited to come up and meet the coaches and just be around the guys and be in a facility, it was amazing to me. When I walked in there, it started to become real.

When it came time for the draft, I was ready for all of the craziness leading up to it to be over. It was the day I was waiting for my whole life. I said a prayer that day, just asking for the best.

I had my family with me, my immediate family, trying to do other things to keep my mind off the wait. It's not easy to do because it's right there in your face. When my phone rang it was such a relief. You know somebody took a chance on you and you get a shot that not a lot of people get. You have an opportunity to live out your dream. Everything that you've been doing to earn it, the opportunity is now in your hands. Before you get drafted, you have no control. But once you get picked by a team it's back in your hands. I felt like I was able to breathe a little bit more.